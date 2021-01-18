Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch models have been launched in India, adding to the Amazfit GTR and GTS series. The smartwatch models were first released back in December in China and were scheduled to release in India on January 19, but they have already been listed on the official India website with the price and an option to purchase. Both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch models are offered in three colour options each.

Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e: Price

Both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are priced at Rs. 9,999 each. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Matcha Green, Obsidian Black, and Slate Grey colours while the Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Lilac Purple, Moss Green, and Obsidian Black colours.

The smartwatch models are available for purchase from the official website - GTR 2e, GTS 2e.

Amazfit GTR 2e specifications, features

The Amazfit GTR 2e has a round dial with a 2.5D curved surface borderless design. It is made from aluminium alloy and has two buttons on the right side. You get a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It has a resolution of 454x454 pixels which gives it a 326 ppi pixel density. Amazfit GTR 2e is backed by a 471mAh battery that is said to last 24 days with typical use, 45 days with basic use, and 12 days with heavy use.

In terms of health sensors, the Amazfit GTR 2e comes with BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen support, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring, and stress monitoring. It has 90 built-in sports modes with smart recognition. You also get offline voice assistance and incoming call notifications. Amazfit GTR 2e uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and works with the Zepp app on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor. The smartwatch weighs 32 grams and is 5ATM water resistant.

Amazfit GTS 2e specifications, features

The Amazfit GTR 2e has a rectangular dial with a 2.5D curved surface borderless design. It also has an aluminium alloy construction with a single button on the right side. It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It has a resolution of 348x442 pixels which gives it a 341 ppi pixel density. Amazfit GTS 2e has a smaller 246mAh battery that is said to last 14 days with typical use, 24 days with basic use, and 7 days with heavy use.

Amazfit GTS 2e also comes with BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen saturation, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring, and stress monitoring. You get offline voice assistance and incoming call notifications as well. There are 90 built-in sports modes with smart recognition present in the Amazfit GTS 2e just like Amazfit GTS 2e. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and the sensors include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor. Amazfit GTS 2e is also 5ATM water resistant and weighs 25 grams.

