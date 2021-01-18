Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With 90 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India

Amazfit GTR 2e has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that has a 454x454 pixels resolution.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 January 2021 13:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With 90 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India

Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e have different shaped dials

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 2e launched in India in three colour options
  • Amazfit GTS 2e launched in India with a rectangular dial
  • The two smartwatch models cost Rs. 9,999

Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch models have been launched in India, adding to the Amazfit GTR and GTS series. The smartwatch models were first released back in December in China and were scheduled to release in India on January 19, but they have already been listed on the official India website with the price and an option to purchase. Both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch models are offered in three colour options each.

Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e: Price

Both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are priced at Rs. 9,999 each. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Matcha Green, Obsidian Black, and Slate Grey colours while the Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Lilac Purple, Moss Green, and Obsidian Black colours.

The smartwatch models are available for purchase from the official website - GTR 2e, GTS 2e.

Amazfit GTR 2e specifications, features

The Amazfit GTR 2e has a round dial with a 2.5D curved surface borderless design. It is made from aluminium alloy and has two buttons on the right side. You get a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It has a resolution of 454x454 pixels which gives it a 326 ppi pixel density. Amazfit GTR 2e is backed by a 471mAh battery that is said to last 24 days with typical use, 45 days with basic use, and 12 days with heavy use.

In terms of health sensors, the Amazfit GTR 2e comes with BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen support, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring, and stress monitoring. It has 90 built-in sports modes with smart recognition. You also get offline voice assistance and incoming call notifications. Amazfit GTR 2e uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and works with the Zepp app on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor. The smartwatch weighs 32 grams and is 5ATM water resistant.

Amazfit GTS 2e specifications, features

The Amazfit GTR 2e has a rectangular dial with a 2.5D curved surface borderless design. It also has an aluminium alloy construction with a single button on the right side. It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It has a resolution of 348x442 pixels which gives it a 341 ppi pixel density. Amazfit GTS 2e has a smaller 246mAh battery that is said to last 14 days with typical use, 24 days with basic use, and 7 days with heavy use.

Amazfit GTS 2e also comes with BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen saturation, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring, and stress monitoring. You get offline voice assistance and incoming call notifications as well. There are 90 built-in sports modes with smart recognition present in the Amazfit GTS 2e just like Amazfit GTS 2e. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and the sensors include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and temperature sensor. Amazfit GTS 2e is also 5ATM water resistant and weighs 25 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Amazfit GTS 2e

Amazfit GTS 2e

Strap Color Dolphon Grey, Obsidian Black, Roland Purple
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazfit, Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e price in India, Amazfit GTR 2e specifications, Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e price in India, Amazfit GTS 2e specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years

Related Stories

Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With 90 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077: What Caused the Video Game's Disastrous Rollout
  2. Oppo A12 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  3. Motorola Nio Design, Colour Leaked in Live Images
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  5. Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  6. Amazon Prime Video Series Tandav Accused of ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Which Are Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India?
  10. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Flagship Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With 90 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India
  3. Apple Extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years
  4. Amazon Prime Video Web Series Tandav Asked to Be Banned for Disrespecting Hindu Deities
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Full Development Didn’t Start Until Late 2016, CD Projekt Employees Reveal
  6. Oppo A12 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  7. Itel Vision 1 Pro With Quad-Core SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Nio Appears in ‘Sky’ Colour With a Quad Rear Camera Setup in Leaked Pictures
  9. NASA Test of Mega Moon Rocket Engines Cut Short Unexpectedly
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com