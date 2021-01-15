Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches will launch in India on January 19, as announced by the company. Along with the launch date, video teasers for the smartwatches were also shared by the company on Twitter, revealing specifications. Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are the affordable versions of Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2, respectively, that were launched in September last year. Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches were introduced in China last month and made their global debut at CES 2021.

Amazfit India took to Twitter to announce January 19, 2021 as the launch date for the smartwatches via teaser videos for Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e. While the smartwatches come with very similar features, Amazfit GTR 2e has a considerably longer battery life. Their dial shapes also differ.

Amazfit GTR 2e specifications, availability

Amazfit GTR 2e will be available for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit's India website. It will be offered in Obsidian Black, Slate Grey, and Matcha Green colour variants.

Some features of Amazfit GTR 2e were revealed in the teaser video. It will have a 1.39-inch HD Always-On AMOLED display, a 24-day battery life, and 5ATM water resistance. It has a round-shaped display. The smartwatch has a curved bezel-less design, as visible in the video. It has health features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and sleep quality monitoring.

Amazfit GTR 2e has 90 sports modes and more than 50 watch faces. The video reveals that the smartwatch has over 40 matching Always-On displays as well. It has a PAI health assessment system that gives a score to summarise your physical state. It also has stress level monitoring and voice assessment features.

Amazfit GTS 2e specifications, availability

Amazfit GTS 2e will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazfit's India website. It is offered in Urban Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Black colour variants.

Also, Do more than just living, do more than just fitness; #DoMoreThanExist with the all-new Amazfit GTS2e Launching along with Amazfit GTR 2e on 19th January 2021.#DoMoreThanExist #AmazfitIndia #NewLaunch #AmazfitGTS2e #Smartwatch pic.twitter.com/3ob3P2C6H4 — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) January 14, 2021

It has a bezel-less design and a 1.65-inch HD Always-On AMOLED square-shaped display. The smartwatch boats of heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring features. Like Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e also has 90 sports modes, over 50 watch faces, more than 40 matching Always-On display, and 5ATM water resistance.

Amazfit GTS 2e has an extended 14-day battery life. The smartwatch has a PAI health assessment system and voice assessment features.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.