Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India

Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the Sports Edition.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 December 2020 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India

Amazfit GTR 2 comes preloaded with 12 professional sports modes

Highlights
  • Huami is offering a complimentary strap on Amazfit GTR 2 pre-orders
  • Amazfit GTR 2 will be launched in India on December 17
  • The smartwatch was first launched in China in September

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch is available for pre-order on Amazfit India's website and Flipkart. Huami confirmed earlier this month that Amazfit GTR 2 will launch in India on December 17 and it can now be pre-ordered online. The price of Amazfit GTR 2 Sports and Classic Edition has been confirmed and the company is also offering a free strap along with the smartwatch upon pre-ordering. Amazfit GTR 2 was first launched in China in September this year. It will be followed by the launches of Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 mini in the country.

Amazfit GTR 2 price in India

Amazfit GTR 2 Sports Edition is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the Classic Edition is priced at Rs. 13,499 in India. Amazfit GTR 2 can be pre-ordered via the Amazfit India website and Flipkart but it will only start shipping December 17 onwards. Huami is including a complimentary strap worth Rs. 1,799 for those who are pre-ordering the smartwatch.

Flipkart has offers such as five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Rs. 100 off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards for the first transaction, and five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are also EMI options starting from Rs. 445 per month.

Amazfit GTR 2 specifications

Amazfit GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is built with a 3D glass on top that is surrounded by ceramic bezel. The smartwatch comes with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) reader, a heart rate sensor, and an array of sensors such as an accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope.

Amazfit GTR 2 comes preloaded with 12 professional sports modes. There is 3GB of onboard storage. The smartwatch has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with GPS with dual satellite positioning and NFC support.

The smartwatch packs a 417mAh battery that can provide up to 14 days of battery life. On using power saving mode, the battery life can extend to up to 38 days. Amazfit GTR 2 also comes with water resistance of up to 50 metres.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTR 2 launch, Amazfit GTR 2 Price in India, Amazfit GTR 2 pre-order, Amazfit GTR 2 specifications, amazfit, Huami
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Why Apple TV+’s Wolfwalkers Was Seven Years in the Making

Related Stories

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on the Web, Again
  3. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  5. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  7. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Read Out Notifications While Using Wired Headphones
  9. The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Pedro Pascal Shows Himself
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Pre-Order Begins Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs. 948 Postpaid Family Plan With ‘Unlimited’ Data, Voice Calls Launched: Details Here
  3. The Game Awards 2020: Among Us, Super Smash Bros. Get New Additions; Mass Effect, Dragon Age 4 Teased, More
  4. Google Assistant Can Read Out Your Notifications When Using Any Wired Headphone
  5. Google Is Making It Easier to Use Microsoft Office Files in Workspace Apps
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series S/X in Summer 2021 With Same Level of Depth as PC
  7. Star Wars Spinoffs to New Marvel Series: Everything Disney Announced
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Amassed Around $480 Million Pre-Launch, Console Players Hit With Bugs
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
  10. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com