Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 have been launched globally as the latest smartwatches from Xiaomi-backed Chinese company Huami. The phones initially launched in China last month, with an always-on display. The Amazfit GTR 2 has a circular screen, while the Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a rectangular display. The Amazfit GTR 2 is also rated to deliver up to 38 days of battery life on a single charge. This is unlike the Amazfit GTS 2 that can last for up to 20 days, as per the company. Both smartwatches are touted to receive an Amazon Alexa integration through a software update.

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 price

The Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 both come with an identical price tag of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,200) or GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 15,200), depending on the market. The Amazfit GTR 2 also comes in a Sport edition with a 22mm silicone wristband and an aluminium body and a Classic edition with a leather strap and a stainless steel chassis. The Classic edition carries a higher price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 14,700) in the US. In terms of availability, the Amazfit GTR 2 will go on sale in both UK and the US on October 30, while the Amazfit GTS 2 will debut on November 1 in the US and November 15 in the UK. Pre-orders for both smartwatches will begin from October 27. Details about the India launch of the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 are yet to be revealed.

Huami brought the Amazfit GTR 2 to China at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the Sport edition and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,100). The Amazfit GTS 2 is, however, priced at CNY 999 in the Chinese market.

Amazfit GTR 2 specifications

On the specifications front, the Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch carries a 3D glass protection on top and an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light, gyroscope, and a heart rate sensor. There is also blood-oxygen saturation measurement, though it's not medically approved — just like the latest Apple Watch.

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes preloaded with 12 professional sports modes. There is also 3GB of onboard storage that is capable of storing up to 600 songs for offline playback. Further, the smartwatch also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity — alongside GPS with dual satellite positioning as well as NFC. There is also Wi-Fi music transmission to transmit the music over a Wi-Fi network.

Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer 14 days of battery life. This can even move further to up to 38 days when using a power saving mode. There is also water resistance of up to 50 metres. Besides, the Sport edition of the Amazfit GTR 2 weighs 31.9 grams, while its Classic option weighs 39 grams.

Amazfit GTS 2 specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 is quite similar to the GTR 2 in terms of basic hardware. However, there is the rectangular, 1.65-inch display to bring some distinction on table. The display also comes with 341ppi of pixel density and peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch packs a 246mAh battery that can offer a week of regular use or up to 20 days of battery life when using the power saving mode. Lastly, it comes with 9.7mm of thickness and weighs 24.7 grams.

Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a rectangular display to differentiate the experience over Amazfit GTR 2

Both Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 are compatible with Android and iOS devices and include interchangeable wristband support.

