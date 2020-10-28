Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life

Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 both come with an identical price tag of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,200) or GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 15,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 October 2020 17:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life

Amazfit GTR 2 features a circular design and packs a 417mAh battery

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 2 will be available from October 30
  • Amazfit GTS 2 will go on sale in the US from November 1
  • Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 both debuted in China last month

Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 have been launched globally as the latest smartwatches from Xiaomi-backed Chinese company Huami. The phones initially launched in China last month, with an always-on display. The Amazfit GTR 2 has a circular screen, while the Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a rectangular display. The Amazfit GTR 2 is also rated to deliver up to 38 days of battery life on a single charge. This is unlike the Amazfit GTS 2 that can last for up to 20 days, as per the company. Both smartwatches are touted to receive an Amazon Alexa integration through a software update.

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 price

The Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 both come with an identical price tag of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,200) or GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 15,200), depending on the market. The Amazfit GTR 2 also comes in a Sport edition with a 22mm silicone wristband and an aluminium body and a Classic edition with a leather strap and a stainless steel chassis. The Classic edition carries a higher price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 14,700) in the US. In terms of availability, the Amazfit GTR 2 will go on sale in both UK and the US on October 30, while the Amazfit GTS 2 will debut on November 1 in the US and November 15 in the UK. Pre-orders for both smartwatches will begin from October 27. Details about the India launch of the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 are yet to be revealed.

Huami brought the Amazfit GTR 2 to China at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the Sport edition and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,100). The Amazfit GTS 2 is, however, priced at CNY 999 in the Chinese market.

Amazfit GTR 2 specifications

On the specifications front, the Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 326ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch carries a 3D glass protection on top and an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light, gyroscope, and a heart rate sensor. There is also blood-oxygen saturation measurement, though it's not medically approved — just like the latest Apple Watch.

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes preloaded with 12 professional sports modes. There is also 3GB of onboard storage that is capable of storing up to 600 songs for offline playback. Further, the smartwatch also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity — alongside GPS with dual satellite positioning as well as NFC. There is also Wi-Fi music transmission to transmit the music over a Wi-Fi network.

Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer 14 days of battery life. This can even move further to up to 38 days when using a power saving mode. There is also water resistance of up to 50 metres. Besides, the Sport edition of the Amazfit GTR 2 weighs 31.9 grams, while its Classic option weighs 39 grams.

Amazfit GTS 2 specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 is quite similar to the GTR 2 in terms of basic hardware. However, there is the rectangular, 1.65-inch display to bring some distinction on table. The display also comes with 341ppi of pixel density and peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch packs a 246mAh battery that can offer a week of regular use or up to 20 days of battery life when using the power saving mode. Lastly, it comes with 9.7mm of thickness and weighs 24.7 grams.

amazfit gts 2 image Amazfit GTS 2

Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a rectangular display to differentiate the experience over Amazfit GTR 2

 

Both Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 are compatible with Android and iOS devices and include interchangeable wristband support.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Amazfit GTR 2

Amazfit GTR 2

Strap Color Obsidian Black
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Amazfit GTS 2

Amazfit GTS 2

Strap Color Dolphon Grey, Obsidian Black, Streamer Gold
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit GTR 2 price, Amazfit GTR 2 specifications, Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 price, Amazfit GTS 2 specifications, Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit, Huami
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 10 New Update Removes Adobe Flash Player from System: Workarounds to Reinstall
Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  3. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  9. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
  10. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite US FCC Listing Reveals Square Design, Key Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life
  3. Windows 10 New Update Removes Adobe Flash Player from System: Workarounds to Reinstall
  4. Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace
  5. Apple Music Version 3.4 Released for Android With Autoplay Feature, Mobile Data Settings, and More
  6. Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne Reunite on Apple TV+ Comedy Series Platonic
  7. Google Pixel 5 Users Report Issues With Pixel Stand, No Fix in Sight
  8. Amazon’s Audible Expands Podcasts Business With 100,000 Free Shows to Take on Spotify, Apple Podcasts
  9. TCL 10 5G UW With Triple Rear Cameras Launched on Verizon Wireless
  10. Amazon Launches Its Shopping Website in Sweden
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com