Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 mini come with built-in GPS support and SpO2 monitoring.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 December 2020 18:50 IST
Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 2 battery life is said to last for up to 14 days
  • Amazfit GTS 2 can last up to 20 days in power-saving mode
  • Amazfit GTS 2 mini features a rectangular 1.55-inch AMOLED display

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 mini are confirmed to launch in India this month. The first wearable to launch in this series is the Amazfit GTR 2, which is set to arrive on December 17. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched in China just a few days ago, whereas the other two — the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 — were unveiled globally in October this year. All three watches come with built-in GPS and SpO2 monitoring.

The company announced on its official blog that the Amazfit GTR 2, the Amazfit GTS 2, and the Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatches will arrive in the Indian market next month. The Amazfit GTR 2 will first be unveiled on December 17 and the other two will soon follow. The watches will be available on the Amazfit India website, Flipkart, and Amazon. And Flipkart has already started teasing the arrival of the Amazfit GTR 2 in India.

Because all the three smartwatches have already launched in varied markets, we already know what we can expect in terms of pricing and specifications. The Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 both come with an identical price tag of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,200) or GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 15,200), depending on the market. The two wearables will likely be priced around the same range in the Indian market. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,800) and it should also be affordably priced in the Indian market.

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 specifications

On the specifications front, the Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 3D glass protection on top. It has a heart rate sensor and a blood-oxygen saturation measurement. It has 12 professional sports modes, 3GB of onboard storage that is capable of storing up to 600 songs, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with GPS with dual satellite positioning and NFC. Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer up to 14 days of battery life. It is also water-resistant up to 50 metres.

The Amazfit GTS 2 has a rectangular 1.65-inch display and packs a 246mAh battery that can offer a week of regular use or up to 20 days of battery life in power saving mode. It is 9.7mm thick and weighs 24.7 grams. Apart from these differences, the Amazfit GTS 2 shares its specifications with the GTR 2. Both the watches are compatible with Android and iOS devices, and have interchangeable wristbands.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini key specifications include a 1.55-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, and NFC. The mini is water-resistant up to 50 metres, has a built-in microphone, and is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini include BioTracker and 2 PPG for 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and sleep and activity tracking, and has over 70 sports modes. The smartwatch comes with a 220mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 21 days of running time in “basic watch” mode.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

