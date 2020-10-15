Amazfit Bip U smartwatch has launched in India as the latest offering from the company. The wearable is touted by the company to offer up to nine days of battery life and come with over 60 sports modes. The Amazfit Bip U comes with more than 50 watch faces for display customisation and offers tracking of stress, menstrual cycle, and even lets you do breathing exercises. The new Amazfit Bip U is 5ATM water resistant and features a large 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display.

Amazfit Bip U price in India, sale

The new Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is priced in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. The wearable will be available on Amazon.in and Amazfit India website. The sale will begin on October 16, Friday. After the launch sale, the Amazfit Bip U price will go up to Rs. 3,999 in India. It will go on sale in Black, Pink, and Green colour options.

Amazfit Bip U specifications, features

The new Amazfit Bip U wearable comes with a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) indicator to ascertain a user's overall fitness. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch HD (320x302 pixels) TFT-LCD colour display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, anti-fingerprint coating. It offers over 50 watch faces to choose from and offers customisations to the display.

There are up to 60 sports modes on the Amazfit Bip U including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, and many more. It can even track your daily activities with steps, calories, distance and active hours. It is 5ATM certified which means it can last in up to 50 metres of water. The Amazfit Bip U has two PPG bio-tracking optical sensors to monitor heart rate 24x7. Additionally, it can also measure SpO2 blood oxygen saturation levels, menstrual cycles, ovulation period. The wearable comes with stress monitoring and offers breathing exercises to help balance stress levels.

As mentioned, the Amazfit Bip U Offers up to nine days of battery life in a typical usage scenario thanks to the 225mAh battery on board. It takes about two hours to fully charge the Amazfit Bip U.

The wearable weighs approximately 31 grams with the strap. Other features include text and email notifications, alarm clock, weather forecast, music controller, remote shutter for camera, and more. It pairs with Huami's Zepp app on the phone and is compatible with handsets running on Android v5.0 and above and iOS 10.0 and above.

