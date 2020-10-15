Technology News
loading

Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 50 Watch Faces, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India

Amazfit Bip U has a large 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 October 2020 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 50 Watch Faces, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India

Amazfit Bip U offers stress monitoring, 24x7 heart rate monitoring

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip U is priced in India at Rs. 3,499
  • The Amazfit Bip U comes in Black, Pink, and Green options
  • Wearable allows calculating PAI index for assessing overall health

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch has launched in India as the latest offering from the company. The wearable is touted by the company to offer up to nine days of battery life and come with over 60 sports modes. The Amazfit Bip U comes with more than 50 watch faces for display customisation and offers tracking of stress, menstrual cycle, and even lets you do breathing exercises. The new Amazfit Bip U is 5ATM water resistant and features a large 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display.

Amazfit Bip U price in India, sale

The new Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is priced in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. The wearable will be available on Amazon.in and Amazfit India website. The sale will begin on October 16, Friday. After the launch sale, the Amazfit Bip U price will go up to Rs. 3,999 in India. It will go on sale in Black, Pink, and Green colour options.

Amazfit Bip U specifications, features

The new Amazfit Bip U wearable comes with a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) indicator to ascertain a user's overall fitness. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch HD (320x302 pixels) TFT-LCD colour display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, anti-fingerprint coating. It offers over 50 watch faces to choose from and offers customisations to the display.

There are up to 60 sports modes on the Amazfit Bip U including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, and many more. It can even track your daily activities with steps, calories, distance and active hours. It is 5ATM certified which means it can last in up to 50 metres of water. The Amazfit Bip U has two PPG bio-tracking optical sensors to monitor heart rate 24x7. Additionally, it can also measure SpO2 blood oxygen saturation levels, menstrual cycles, ovulation period. The wearable comes with stress monitoring and offers breathing exercises to help balance stress levels.

As mentioned, the Amazfit Bip U Offers up to nine days of battery life in a typical usage scenario thanks to the 225mAh battery on board. It takes about two hours to fully charge the Amazfit Bip U.

The wearable weighs approximately 31 grams with the strap. Other features include text and email notifications, alarm clock, weather forecast, music controller, remote shutter for camera, and more. It pairs with Huami's Zepp app on the phone and is compatible with handsets running on Android v5.0 and above and iOS 10.0 and above.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip U, Amazfit Bip U Price in India, Amazfit Bip U Specifications, Amazfit Bip U Features, Amazfit, Amazfit Bip U India Launch, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Will Roll Out End-to-End Encryption for All Users From Next Week

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 50 Watch Faces, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  5. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  6. Jio May Have a Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer in the Works
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
  8. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  9. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  10. Vivo V20 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C With 14.2mm Drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  2. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  3. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 50 Watch Faces, 60 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. Zoom Will Roll Out End-to-End Encryption for All Users From Next Week
  5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Let You Carry a Cat in a Backpack
  6. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch TVs With 4K Display, IMAX Enhanced Certification Launched
  7. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nokia Gives Google Nod for IT Infrastructure
  9. Twitter Security Fell Short Before Celebrity Hack, New York Regulator Says
  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com