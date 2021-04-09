Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India

Amazfit Bip U Pro has been launched in India, and will go on sale via Amazon from April 14, the company announced on Friday. The latest entrant to the Bip series, the wearable comes equipped with GPS, and built-in Amazon Alexa that allows for voice interaction to control some functions. It also has health tracking metrics like SPO2, which measures blood oxygen saturation. The Amazfit Bip U Pro allows users to choose from 50 watch faces for display customisation - just like the Amazfit Bip U smartwatch that was launched last year.

Amazfit Bip U Pro price, availability

Amazfit Bip U Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999. It will be available via the Amazfit website and Amazon India from April 14. The Amazfit Bip U Pro will be made available in three colours - Black, Green, and Pink.

Amazfit Bip U Pro specifications

Amazfit Bip U Pro sports a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display (320x302 pixels) which is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3. The glass has anti-fingerprint coating. Apart from having an option to choose from 50 watch faces to customise display, users can even upload their own picture as the background. It comes with health tracking metrics like stress monitoring, breathing training and menstrual tracking, as well as SPO2, which measures the wearer's blood oxygen saturation.

One of the USPs of smartwatch is built-in Amazon Alexa that allows users to control music, set the alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information by voice. Amazfit says that the Bip U Pro features a high-precision GPS sensor, and tracks distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other information related to fitness. Furthermore, it features over 60 sports modes, which includes running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, among others. The wearable offers 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water resistance.

The smartwatch has two PPG bio-tracking optical sensors that constantly monitor heart rate. Amazfit Bip U Pro also monitors the sleep quality to improve sleep for optimal performance, and comes with four sleep stages (light sleep, deep sleep, rapid eye moment and awake time).

Furthemore, the Amazfit Bip U Pro tracks menstrual cycles and offers reminders. It also comes with a stress monitoring feature, and provides breathing exercises to balance stress levels. The wearable packs PAI Assessment System which is based on PAI Health research from Norway. It uses an algorithm to convert complex data, like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess overall health, as per the company. As far as battery is concerned, Amazfit Bip U Pro is claimed to offer up to 9-day run time on a single charge.

