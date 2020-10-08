Technology News
Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring to Launch in India on October 16

Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT colour display with 320x302 pixels resolution. It has 2.5D glass and anti-fingerprint coating.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 October 2020 10:48 IST
Amazfit Bip U comes with Find My Phone feature

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip U pricing in India has not been revealed
  • The smartwatch will be sold vial Amazon and official website
  • Amazfit Bip U can track more than 60 sports modes

Amazfit Bip U will be launched in India on October 16 as Huami's latest smartwatch following the Amazfit Neo. The Amazfit Bip U pricing has not been revealed by the company but it will be sold on Amazon and the official Amazfit India website. The smartwatch boasts of nine days of battery life and tracking for more than 60 sports modes. It will be offered in multiple colour options and has a rectangular dial. It was recently listed on Amazon with all the specifications but with no information on pricing or availability.

Amazfit Bip U India launch

The Amazfit Bip U will be launched in India on October 16, the company has revealed through a press release. The smartwatch will be sold on Amazon and the Amazfit India website. It comes in black, pink, and teal colour options. Huami has not shared pricing for the smartwatch yet and it is unclear if it will go on sale in the country on October 16 itself.

Amazfit Bip U specifications

Amazfit Bip U has a 1.43-inch TFT colour display with 2.5D glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It has a 320x302 pixels resolution and the body is made from polycarbonate. You get a silicon rubber strap with the smartwatch. Amazfit Bip U supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with Android and iOS devices through the Zepp app. It runs on RTOS operating system. The Amazfit Bip U comes with 5 ATM water resistance as well.

Amazfit Bip U packs a 225mAh battery that can last up to nine days on a single charge, according to the company. It takes about two hours for the smartwatch to charge completely. There is a BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor and 6-axis acceleration sensor on board. It features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker, and more than 60 sports modes.

Amazfit Bip U can perform standard smartwatch functions such as showing notifications, controlling music, setting alarms, remote controlling phone's camera, and more. There are 50 watch faces to choose from and the company says these can be customised to show what's important to you. The Amazfit Bip U measures 40.9x35.5x11.4mm and weighs just 31 grams.

Comments

