Amazfit Bip U, an upcoming smartwatch from Huami, has been listed in a promotional page on Amazon. It follows the Amazfit Neo that was launched last week in India as a budget friendly retro-style smartwatch. The Amazon page for Amazfit Bip U reveals specifications for the smartwatch but does not share pricing or launch information. Amazfit Bip U boasts features such as over 60 sports modes, a lightweight design, stress monitoring, and more. The smartwatch will be offered in multiple colour options.

Huami has not shared pricing details for the Amazfit Bip U yet and the Amazon page does not reveal anything on its India launch date. For now, the page shows a ‘Notify Me' option for interested customers.

Amazfit Bip U specifications

Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT colour display with 320x302 pixels resolution and 2.5D glass with anti-fingerprint coating. The watch body is made from polycarbonate and it comes with a silicon rubber strap. Amazfit Bip U comes with 5 ATM water resistance. It features support for Bluetooth 5.0 that helps connect with Android and iOS devices. It runs on RTOS operating system and uses the Zepp app to interact with the connected device.

Amazfit Bip U packs a 225mAh battery that can last up to nine days on a single charge. It takes about two hours for the smartwatch to charge completely. It comes with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor and 6-axis acceleration sensor. It features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker, and more than 60 sports modes.

Amazfit Bip U can show notifications, control music, set alarms, remote control the phone's camera, and perform other typical smartwatch operations. There are 50 watch faces to choose from and the company says these can be customised to show what's important to you. The smartwatch measures 40.9x35.5x11.4mm and weighs 31 grams.

