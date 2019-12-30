Huami has confirmed its presence at Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) next year, and is now teasing the arrival of the Amazfit Bip S smartwatch via its social channels. The company has also separately announced that it is looking to expand its portfolio beyond the smartwatch category, and teased the arrival of Amazfit's first wireless earbuds as well. The Amazfit Bip S is likely going to be a variant of the Amazfit Bip and the Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatches that were launched earlier. Design wise, the Amazfit Bip S is teased to keep the square-shaped dial and the physical crown on the right edge of the dial.

The Amazfit Twitter handle is teasing the arrival of the Amazfit Bip S with a video teaser. The video shows glimpses of the smartwatch, and it is seen sporting the same dial as the Amazfit Bip. The teaser says that the Amazfit Bip S will be launched at CES 2020 next week, and the big feature is touted to be ‘ultra-long' battery life. The company also says that the upcoming smartwatch will be ‘more powerful' but doesn't go into much detail on that front, or any other specifications for that matter.

In a separate tweet a few days ago, Huami also confirmed the arrival of their first ever Amazfit true wireless earbuds. The company teased that the earbuds will arrive soon, and shared a photo that shows a glossy rounded bud, with replaceable ear tips. There's little else that is known about these earbuds or the AmazFit Bip S as of now, but the company should reveal more details at CES in a few days.

AmazFit TWS teased to arrive soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/Amazfit

The company claims that it looks to unveil multiple series of new and innovative products at CES in January, and the products will be showcased at South Hall 3-30369, Las Vegas Convention Center after the official launch.