Technology News
loading

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life, Colour Display Launched in India

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will be available for purchase through various offline and online channels in the country.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2020 09:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life, Colour Display Launched in India

Amazfit Bip S was unveiled at CES 2020 in January

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip S comes with a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display
  • The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices
  • Amazfit Bip S includes 10 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts

Amazfit Bip S has been launched in India as the latest smartwatch by Xiaomi-backed wearables brand Huami. The new smartwatch comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant build and offers a battery life of up to 40 days. It also offers GPS support and allows users to control music on their smartphones remotely from their wrists. The Amazfit Bip S was unveiled at CES 2020 in January — alongside the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch. It comes as an upgrade to the Amazfit Bip Lite that was launched in India last year.

Amazfit Bip S price in India, availability details

The Amazfit Bip S price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra as well as offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles. Additionally, it is available through the Amazfit site in the country. Huami has retained its partnership with importer PR Innovations for selling the Amazfit Bip S in India.

Initially, the Amazfit Bip S was launched in the US — following its debut at CES 2020. The smartwatch went on sale in the US market last month with a price tag of $69.90 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

Amazfit Bip S specifications, features

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display with a 176x176 pixels resolution. The display panel is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection that has an anti-fingerprint coating on top. For a smart experience, there is an array of sensors that include a BioTracker PPG optical sensor, three-axis acceleration, and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor. These sensors enable fitness and sleep tracking.

Amazfit has provided 10 sports modes, namely Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. The smartwatch also has continuous heart-rate tracking and heart-rate warning. It includes an always-on display functionality that allows you to view the current time and date at any part of time — without touching the display or pressing a button.

The Amazfit Bip S has Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support on the connectivity front. It also has GPS + GLONASS for satellite-based positioning. The smartwatch packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 30 days of usage or 90 days of standby time on a single charge. The battery pack is also touted to offer up to 40 days of charge with a minimal usage.

In terms of compatibility, the smartwatch can work with a device running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10. It supports an integration through the Amazfit mobile app. Furthermore, the smartwatch measures 42x35.3x11.4mm and weighs 19 grams (without strap) and 31 grams (with strap).

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip S price in India, Amazfit Bip S specifications, Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit, Huami
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications
Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life, Colour Display Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  4. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  7. Delhi Government Launches App to Provide Status of COVID-19 Hospitals
  8. The Best Series on Netflix in India
  9. OnePlus Z Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB of RAM
  10. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones With aptX Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life, Colour Display Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications
  3. Asus TUF Series Laptops, ROG Series Desktops With AMD Ryzen CPUs, Nvidia GPUs Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  4. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Crypto Crime Surges in First 5 Months: CipherTrace
  5. Coronavirus-Tracking App Angers Thousands in Moscow With Fines
  6. South Korea Mandates QR Codes to Log Customers After Nightclub Coronavirus Outbreak
  7. EU's Breton Signals Tougher Tech Rules as Consultations Begin
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Cyclone Nisarga: Windy.com Shows You What to Expect, Cyclone Expected to Make Landfall June 3
  10. Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com