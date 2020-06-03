Amazfit Bip S has been launched in India as the latest smartwatch by Xiaomi-backed wearables brand Huami. The new smartwatch comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant build and offers a battery life of up to 40 days. It also offers GPS support and allows users to control music on their smartphones remotely from their wrists. The Amazfit Bip S was unveiled at CES 2020 in January — alongside the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch. It comes as an upgrade to the Amazfit Bip Lite that was launched in India last year.

Amazfit Bip S price in India, availability details

The Amazfit Bip S price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra as well as offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles. Additionally, it is available through the Amazfit site in the country. Huami has retained its partnership with importer PR Innovations for selling the Amazfit Bip S in India.

Initially, the Amazfit Bip S was launched in the US — following its debut at CES 2020. The smartwatch went on sale in the US market last month with a price tag of $69.90 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

Amazfit Bip S specifications, features

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display with a 176x176 pixels resolution. The display panel is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection that has an anti-fingerprint coating on top. For a smart experience, there is an array of sensors that include a BioTracker PPG optical sensor, three-axis acceleration, and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor. These sensors enable fitness and sleep tracking.

Amazfit has provided 10 sports modes, namely Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. The smartwatch also has continuous heart-rate tracking and heart-rate warning. It includes an always-on display functionality that allows you to view the current time and date at any part of time — without touching the display or pressing a button.

The Amazfit Bip S has Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support on the connectivity front. It also has GPS + GLONASS for satellite-based positioning. The smartwatch packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 30 days of usage or 90 days of standby time on a single charge. The battery pack is also touted to offer up to 40 days of charge with a minimal usage.

In terms of compatibility, the smartwatch can work with a device running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10. It supports an integration through the Amazfit mobile app. Furthermore, the smartwatch measures 42x35.3x11.4mm and weighs 19 grams (without strap) and 31 grams (with strap).

