Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch is said to provide a battery life of up to 30 days.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 July 2020 13:29 IST
Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed

Amazfit Bip S Lite will come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip S Lite is a toned-down version of Amazfit Bip S
  • Amazfit Bip S Lite carries 8 sport modes and 5 ATM water-resistant build
  • It will come with 40 watch faces at the time of launch

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch by Huami will be available on a flash sale in India on the day of its launch — July 29, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming Amazfit smartwatch will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Amazfit India in three colour options, the Xiaomi-backed wearables brand Huami added. The key features of the Amazfit Bip S Lite include 30-day battery life, ultra-lightweight design, always-on transflective display, 5 ATM water-resistant build, and more. As its name suggests, the Amazfit Bip S Lite is the toned-down variant of the Amazfit Bip S that was launched in India last month.

Amazfit Bip S Lite price in India

The Amazfit Bip S Lite [price in India is set at Rs. 3,799 and customers will be available to purchase the smartwatch via Flipkart and Amazfit India site on 29 July at 12pm (noon).

The Amazfit Bip S Lite will come in Charcoal Black, Oxford Blue, and Sakura Pink colour options, the Flipkart micro-site reveals. The company is yet to disclose the upcoming smartwatch's offer details.

Amazfit Bip S Lite specifications

The Amazfit Bip S Lite features an always-on colour display; however, its screen size and pixel resolution remain unclear. In terms of its design, it comes with a square-shaped dial — similar to the Amazfit Bip S smartwatch.

The Bip S Lite will pack 40 watch faces with two custom widgets. The company claims that users will gradually receive over 150 watch faces through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite is also equipped with eight sports modes that can track activities such as treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, and freestyle. Users will be able to monitor their performance and manage the watch via the Amazfit app for Android and iOS. The upcoming watch will also integrate Huami's Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) to allow users to monitor personal activity and overall fitness and heart health.

Other features of the Amazfit Bip S Lite include 5 ATM water-resistant build, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, sleep monitor and a Heart Rate sensor. The company claims that the smartwatch can provide up to 30 days of battery life with its 200mAh battery. The Amazfit Bip S Lite weighs 30 grams.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip S Lite, Amazfit Bip S Lite specifications, Huami Amazfit Bip S Lite price in India, Huami
