Amazfit Bip Lite 1S With 30-Day Battery Life Launching on April 30

Amazfit Bip Lite 1S is seen carrying a square design, just like the Amazfit Bip Lite.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 23 April 2020 17:57 IST
Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip Lite 1S will have a square-shaped display
  • It is teased to deliver 30-day battery life
  • It will launch on April 30 in China

Xiaomi-backed Amazfit has been in the wearables market for quite some time now. We were impressed with the battery life on the Amazfit Bip Lite when we tested it out. Now, the brand is looking to launch a new smartwatch in the Chinese market called the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S. The company has teased that the product will deliver 30-day battery life. The new smartwatch is set to launch in China on April 30.

The Amazfit Bip Lite 1S is a new variant of the Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch that we have tested. Amazfit took to Weibo to tease an image of the upcoming smartwatch that reveals that it will have a square design, just like the Amazfit Bip Lite. It also shows that the protective glass layer on the display is curved on the sides.

Amazfit has mentioned that the upcoming smartwatch will offer 30-day battery life on a single charge that is impressive if it delivers on that claim. The device also has silicone straps just like the Amazfit Bip Lite.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Amazfit Bip Lite 1S will come equipped with a barometer and compass. It is also said to have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, the smartwatch will be able to handle notifications from a few apps such as QQ, WeChat, and SMS.

The Amazfit Bip Lite 1S will most probably need the Amazfit app on your smartphone to pair with the smartwatch and push notifications. There is no mention of a heart-rate sensor on the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S at the moment. We can expect some leaks to pop up before the official launch of the product.

Further reading: Amazfit, Amazfit Bip Lite 1S
