Amazfit Band 5 by Huami seems to be an upcoming entrant in the smart wearables lineup by the company. The Amazfit Band 5 has been spotted in a US FCC listing that hints at some of the specifications of the smart band. Even though the company has not shared the official name of the smart band but the FCC listing not only states the name as Amazfit Band 5, but also shows the battery capacity, a few features, and Android compatibility.

The FCC listing of the rumoured Amazfit Band 5 shows images of the alleged packaging that has a few specifications and features on it, as well as the model number – A1931. It states that the Amazfit Band 5 will come with an AMOLED display and a battery capacity of 125mAh. It will also be compatible with Android 5.0 and later as well as iOS 10.0 or above. The Amazfit Band 5 comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and the features listed on the alleged packaging material show 5ATM water resistance, continuous heart rate monitoring, multisport modes, and connected GPS. Further, there is also an image of what seems to be the settings menu of the Amazfit Band 5 and it shows a coloured display.

There is no information on pricing and availability as of yet. The FCC listing was first spotted by Gadgets and Wearables and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Notably, these specifications are quite similar to the recently launched Mi Band 5, so it is possible that the design of the rumoured Amazfit Band 5 will draw inspiration from the Mi Band 5 as well.

To recall, the Mi Band 5 was launched early last month. It features a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display and water-resistance up to 50 metres. The two variants that the Mi Band 5 comes in, NFC and standard, claim to have a 14-day battery life and 20-day battery life respectively.

