Amazfit Band 5 With SpO2 Monitor, Alexa Support Listed on Amazon, Expected to Launch on September 30

Amazfit Band 5 will also come with heart-rate monitor, sleep-quality monitor, and stress monitor.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 2 September 2020 12:00 IST
Amazfit Band 5 features a colour HD AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Amazfit Band 5 is expected to be priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,650)
  • It has been listed on Amazon US website
  • Amazfit Band 5 is said to last 15 days on a single charge

Amazfit Band 5 has been listed on Amazon US website ahead of its official launch. Manufactured by China-based Huami, the wearable was spotted in a US FCC listing in July. Amazfit Band 5 is now set for a September 30 release, according to the e-commerce platform. The fitness tracker will come with several helpful features, including an inbuilt oximeter (SpO2 monitor), heart-rate monitor, women's health tracking, and support for Alexa voice assistant. The Amazfit Band 5 is said to have a battery life of 15 days.

Amazfit Band 5 price, availability

The Amazfit Band 5 is expected to be priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,650), Amazon.com listing suggested, as reported by Gizmochina. It should be noted that at the time of publishing, the listing had reverted to “currently unavailable.” The report also shared a screenshot of the listing, where the wearable was up for pre-orders and the release date was listed as September 30.

Amazfit Band 5 comes in a single colour option of orange that adds a sporty look to the fitness tracker.

Amazfit Band 5 specifications, features

When it comes to design, the Amazfit Band 5 may appear similar to the recently launched Mi Band 5 from Xiaomi. However, there are several features that helps the Amazfit Band 5 stand out. The wearable features a colour HD AMOLED display, and comes with 45 watch faces, including two customisable ones. It supports Amazon's voice assistant Alexa. This allows users to easily set up alarms, timers, create shopping lists, and control compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands.

Key features of the Amazfit Band include an inbuilt oximeter that can come in handy in checking blood oxygen levels (SpO2) during the ongoing pandemic. It also includes a 24x7 heart-rate monitor, sleep-quality monitor, stress monitor, and women's health tracker. It supports 11 sports modes that include swim tracking as well. The wearable is certified 5ATM for water resistance.

The Amazfit Band 5 has a battery life of 15 days in a single charge, as claimed by the company. In power-saving mode, the fitness tracker can last up to 25 days.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

