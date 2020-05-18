Amazfit Ares is all set to launch on May 19 in China, and Huami has been dropping several teasers running up to it. New teaser posts on social media suggest multiple watch faces and several tracking features. It is also teased to come with 24-hours heart rate monitoring and VO2Max measurement support. The Amazfit Ares is seen sporting a unique octagonal dial. The company had earlier teased that the smartwatch will come with over 70 different sports modes to help the fitness enthusiast.

Huami has released several teasers of the Amazfit Ares on Weibo, ahead of its official launch tomorrow. The latest teaser poster shows the smartwatch in a black finish, and the watch face shows weather, battery level, step counter, date, and time. The rings in the middle seem to be inspired by Apple Watch, and represent the amount of calories burnt, the steps count, and the distance covered. Another teaser poster suggests that the Amazfit Ares will be waterproof, and may be swim friendly. The exact level of IP certification hasn't been mentioned in the teaser poster. This poster shows a new watch face that reveals 24-hour heart rate monitoring figures on screen.

A separate teaser poster shows VO2 Max being calculated on the watch face, suggesting that the smartwatch will come with its support. For those unaware, VO2 Max measurement helps in knowing the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. This helps in ascertaining endurance capacity and proves to be useful while cardio training. This new watch face has an analog-ish design, and has data showing up in small boxes inside the watch perimeter.

The last teaser for the Amazfit Ares hints that the display won't be too reflective and will offer good brightness even while outdoors under the bright sun. This teaser displays a different watch face showing weather, battery life, date and time, and other details. The smartwatch is seen sporting two physical buttons on each side and these teasers suggest that one is for navigating back one step, and the other is to navigate downwards. The AmazFit Ares has been teased to come in Black and Green colour options, but more colour options could launch at the event tomorrow.

