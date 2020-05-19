Technology News
Amazfit Ares Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life, 70 Sports Modes Launched

Amazfit Ares by Xiaomi-backed Huami offers professional sports tracking data like VO2 Max, recovery time, training load, and training effect.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2020 11:05 IST
Amazfit Ares comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Amazfit Ares packs a 200mAh battery
  • It comes with Huami’s Firstbeat sports analysis system
  • Amazfit Ares has a 1.28-inch square touchscreen in an octagonal dial

Xiaomi-backed Huami has launched its Amazfit Ares smartwatch in China. It features an octagonal dial design and boasts of 14-day battery life. The smartwatch comes with a host of features that are aimed at sports and fitness enthusiasts like Firstbeat sports analysis and the Huami PAI health assessment system. The Amazfit Ares will be available in two colours and is currently up for pre-sale. There is no information on whether the smartwatch will make its way to the Indian market yet.

Amazfit Ares price

The Amazfit Ares is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and has been listed on the Amazfit website in two colours namely, Army Green and Iwaguro (Black). There are multiple straps listed on the website as well including silicon, rubber, leather, and a Youth Edition Colour Wristband. The Amazfit Ares is up for pre-sale with a CNY 40 discount (roughly Rs. 430).

The sale date in China according to the TMall listing is June 1. As of now, the company has not shared any details about international availability.

Amazfit Ares specifications, features

The Amazfit Ares comes with a 1.28-inch square touchscreen display, protected by 3rd generation Corning Gorilla Glass with AF coating. It is made of polycarbonate and connects to both Android and iOS devices using Bluetooth v4.2. There is a 200mAh battery inside that according to the company, can be charged in about 2 hours using the magnetic charging stand. As per the listing, in its daily use mode the watch will last up to 14 days, in its basic watch mode, it will last up to 90 days, and with continuous GPS usage, the Amazfit Ares will last up to 23 hours.

The sensors include a bio-tracking optical sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, barometer, and buzzer, as well as GPS and GLONASS. The Amazfit Ares measures 46.5x55.6x14mm and weigh 48 grams.

It comes with Huami's sports algorithm that monitors and records 40 key sports indicators like heart rate, speed, and altitude. It also supports up to 70 sports modes including indoor and outdoor activities like cycling, swimming, dancing, archery, aerobics, yoga, and others. The Firstbeat analysis system provides professional data like VO2 Max, Recovery Time, Training Load, and Training Effect. The Huami-PAI (Personalized Activity Intelligence) health assessment system provides personal activity information with the help of 24-hour daily monitoring, heart rate data, daily activity intensity, and personal physiological data. The Amazfit Ares comes with 5ATM rating making it water resistant up to 50 metres.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi.
