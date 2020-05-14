Amazfit Ares With Octagonal Dial, 70 Sports Modes Teased to Launch on May 19

Amazfit Ares, a new smartwatch offering from Huami, will be launched on May 19. The smartwatch is said to come with over 70 sports modes and its design has already been revealed via teasers. The Amazfit Ares is seen having an octagon-shaped dial, a colour display, and silicone bands. The new smartwatch looks to be positioned for the fitness enthusiasts and will come with Firstbeat sports analysis features, like VO2Max, Recovery Time Data, Exercise Load, and more. Judging by the teasers, the Amazfit Ares will be a rugged smartwatch meant for the outdoors.

Huami took to Weibo to announce that the Amazfit Ares will be launched in China on May 19. In the launch date announcement post, the company has shared a teaser image, revealing the design of the upcoming smartwatch. Huami CEO Huang Wang has posted a separate image of the Amazfit Ares in the green colour, hinting at several colour options at launch. The teaser image reveals that the Amazfit Ares will come in a Black colour option as well.

The teaser Amazfit Ares photo suggests a coloured display with buttons on the edges of the dial. The dial has a unique octagon shape, and the teaser post confirms that there will be 70 sports mode built in. It is also teased to come with Firstbeat sports analysis features, like Exercise Effect, VO2Max, Exercise Load, and Recovery Time Data.

The smartwatch seems to be a rugged device, and will likely come with dust and water resistance capabilities as well. Huami recently launched the Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED display and pressure-sensitive sides to navigate the user-interface. This wearable was made available via the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.