Technology News
loading

Amazfit Ares With Octagonal Dial, 70 Sports Modes Teased to Launch on May 19

Amazfit Ares seems like a rugged wearable, and is teased to arrive in Black and Green options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 May 2020 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit Ares With Octagonal Dial, 70 Sports Modes Teased to Launch on May 19

Photo Credit: Weibo

Amazfit Ares is seen to sport a octagon-shaped dial

Highlights
  • The Amazfit Ares is teased to launch in the Chinese market
  • The wearable was teased by Huami CEO in a green colour option
  • Amazfit Ares is seen to come with a coloured display

Amazfit Ares, a new smartwatch offering from Huami, will be launched on May 19. The smartwatch is said to come with over 70 sports modes and its design has already been revealed via teasers. The Amazfit Ares is seen having an octagon-shaped dial, a colour display, and silicone bands. The new smartwatch looks to be positioned for the fitness enthusiasts and will come with Firstbeat sports analysis features, like VO2Max, Recovery Time Data, Exercise Load, and more. Judging by the teasers, the Amazfit Ares will be a rugged smartwatch meant for the outdoors.

Huami took to Weibo to announce that the Amazfit Ares will be launched in China on May 19. In the launch date announcement post, the company has shared a teaser image, revealing the design of the upcoming smartwatch. Huami CEO Huang Wang has posted a separate image of the Amazfit Ares in the green colour, hinting at several colour options at launch. The teaser image reveals that the Amazfit Ares will come in a Black colour option as well.

The teaser Amazfit Ares photo suggests a coloured display with buttons on the edges of the dial. The dial has a unique octagon shape, and the teaser post confirms that there will be 70 sports mode built in. It is also teased to come with Firstbeat sports analysis features, like Exercise Effect, VO2Max, Exercise Load, and Recovery Time Data.

Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch With Curved AMOLED Display Launched

The smartwatch seems to be a rugged device, and will likely come with dust and water resistance capabilities as well. Huami recently launched the Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED display and pressure-sensitive sides to navigate the user-interface. This wearable was made available via the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Ares, Amazfit Ares Launch, Amazfit Ares Features, Amazfit, Huami
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Snowpiercer Series Rolls in May 25 on Netflix, With Weekly Episodes
Amazfit Ares With Octagonal Dial, 70 Sports Modes Teased to Launch on May 19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  7. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  8. Gulabo Sitabo Is First Major Bollywood Movie to Skip Theatres for Streaming
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Released for Jio Phones in Coronavirus Battle
  2. Xiaomi May Launch Three New RedmiBook Models, New Redmi Phone by End of May
  3. Amazfit Ares With Octagonal Dial, 70 Sports Modes Teased to Launch on May 19
  4. Snowpiercer Series Rolls in May 25 on Netflix, With Weekly Episodes
  5. Dell XPS 15 (2020), XPS 17 (2020) With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 2TB Storage Launched
  6. Jio Fiber Subscriber Count Declines for the First Time Since Launch: TRAI
  7. Google-Fitbit: EU Consumer Group Warns Against 'Game-Changer' Deal
  8. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale via Flipkart Starting May 20: Price in India, Offers
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale in India Starting May 29, Amazon Special Sale on May 18
  10. EU Urges Voluntary Use of Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps to Speed Recovery From Pandemic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com