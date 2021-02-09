Valentine's Day 2021 Gifts: Best Wearable Gadgets for Your Partner

Valentine's Day 2021 is almost here and you might have already started fretting over finding the best gift for your special one. Gadgets make for great Valentine's Day gifts that can be both memorable and useful — certainly more than red roses and chocolates — that your loved ones will be able to cherish for a long time. For Valentine's Day 2021, we are listing some of the best wearables that make for great gifts, along with their online prices and reviews.

Apple Watch Series 6

If you are looking for a swanky and pricey present for your Apple-fan partner, the Apple Watch is just the right gadget. Launched just a few months ago, the Apple Watch Series 6 (review) is the latest and, undoubtedly, among the best smartwatches that money can buy. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with an OLED display and features blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring along with ECG.

In India, the Apple Watch Series 6 has been launched in a total of 10 different colours across three materials for its case — aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. The Apple Watch Series 6 can also be used as a fitness tracker as the wearable comes with a wide variety of workouts. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, along with GPS and LTE (optional).

Before you go ahead and add it into your cart, we would like to remind you that the Apple Watch can only be paired with iPhone models and no other Apple or Android devices.

The GPS-only model of the Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs. 40,900 while the LTE-enabled variant starts at Rs. 49,900.

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Apple Watch SE

Another great wearable from the Apple stable that will make for a great Valentine's Day 2021 gift is the new Apple Watch SE (review). The Apple Watch SE has most of the Apple Watch Series 6 features and is more affordable.

The Apple Watch SE comes with several fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring and Bedtime features. The Retina LTPO OLED display makes the content on the screen visible even in direct sunlight. The casing comes in aluminium with three colour options — Space Grey, Silver, and Gold.

You get Bluetooth 5 as well as Wi-Fi for connectivity. There is GPS and GNSS for positioning, and on the cellular models you get LTE connectivity. It is worth noting that the cellular models in India can only be used with Vi, Airtel, and Jio currently.

This is not the cheapest in Apple's line of wearables. Apple Watch Series 3 starts from Rs. 20,900. But if you are looking for an affordable and yet updated Apple Watch to gift to your dear one on this Valentine's Day, the Apple Watch SE is a great gifting option as it comes with Apple's latest WatchOS 7.

The smaller 40mm variant of the Apple Watch SE is priced starting at Rs. 29,900 with a standard Sport Band, while the bigger variant is starts at Rs. 32,900. These prices are for the GPS-only versions. If you want a model with LTE connectivity, the starting prices for the same variants are Rs. 33,900 and Rs. 36,900, respectively.

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

If your Valentine's Day someone is an Android user, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (review) is an excellent gifting choice.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a circular dial. The latest smartwatch from Samsung is available in 41mm and 45mm dial options, and both variants are built using stainless steel. You can also opt for Bluetooth or LTE models in both dial sizes.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC and has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage (4.3GB usable). There's Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi n, built-in GPS, NFC, and sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. This wearable can also estimate your blood oxygen (SpO2) level and comes with heart rate tracking.

The LTE version supports an eSIM for 4G connectivity, so you can receive notifications and calls when you're away from your phone. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a 340mAh battery that can last for a little more than 2 days.

The slimmer and lighter design and the vast assortment of fitness and health features is what makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 stand out as an all-rounder smartwatch.

The 45mm LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with LTE starts at Rs. 38,990, while the 41mm variant starts at Rs. 34,990. The non-LTE variants are priced lower, coming in at Rs. 32,990 and 29,990 for the 45mm and 41mm variants, respectively.

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Oppo Watch

Looking for a good smartwatch to gift to your Android-loving Valentine's Day partner that also won't burn a hole in your pocket? The Oppo Watch (review) fits the above criteria. The Oppo Watch runs on Google's Wear OS and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC.

The design of Oppo Watch is inspired from Apple Watch. The big AMOLED display is also useful when swiping through the interface.

The Oppo Watch can track your heart rate, sleep, and also your workouts. The wearable can be paired with an Android smartphone as well as an iPhone. With Bluetooth 4.2.

The Oppo Watch comes in two variants — 46mm and 41mm. The battery life of the 46mm variant is better with a 430mAh battery, compared to that of the 41mm variant that has a the 300mAh battery. The 46mm Oppo Watch comes at Rs. 19,990 while the smaller 41mm Oppo Watch is priced at Rs. 14,990.

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is a pocket-friendly and feature-packed Valentine's Day 2021 wearable gifting option. The smartwatch provides 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress-level monitoring. The smartwatch includes more than 70 built-in sports modes and has water resistance of up to 5 ATM (50 metres). The smartwatch packs a 220mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. You'll also get Bluetooth connectivity support and built-in GPS functionality as well.

This wearable weighs only 19.5 grams and comes with over 50 watch face themes. If you are on a budget and are looking for an amazing fitness gift for your dear one this Valentine's Day, this smartwatch priced at Rs. 6,999, could be the perfect choice.

Where to buy: Amazon

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.