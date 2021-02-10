Valentine's Day 2021 is just around the corner and while traditional gifts like cards and flowers are the norm, you could try a different route this time around to make your partner feel special. Gadgets make for great gifting options. We have compiled a list of great gadgets that you may gift your loved one on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Our list includes smartwatches, fitness bands, speakers, and headphones. The list features both affordable and premium options to help you choose better.

Smartwatches

Tech wearables, especially smartwatches, make for great gifting options on Valentine's Day 2021. Premium offerings include Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – both of which have been featured in our Best Wearables of 2020 in India guide. Apple Watch Series 6 is expensive and comes with a starting price of Rs. 40,900, whereas Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is slightly cheaper, starting at Rs. 29,990.

Affordable options are also featured in the guide, including the Oppo Watch that is priced at Rs. 14,990. Mi Watch Revolve is a great affordable option, priced at Rs. 10,999. Of course, there are several options from Amazfit as well, with the newest ones being Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e, both of which are priced at Rs. 9,999 each.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Oppo Watch, Mi Watch Revolve, Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e.

Fitness Tracker

If you're looking at slightly cheaper options, there's also Mi Smart Band 5 that is always a reliable purchase, and is priced at Rs. 2,499. There's also the newly launched OnePlus Band that could be a great gifting choice, and it comes at the same price as Mi Smart Band 5. Realme Band is an even more affordable option, priced at Rs. 1,499. Mi Smart Band 5 was also listed in our Best Wearables of 2020 in India guide.

Buy: Mi Band 5, OnePlus Band, Realme Band

Speakers

There are different kinds of speakers that you can choose for gifting, and the trendiest ones nowadays are the new category of smart speakers. Our guide for Best Home Entertainment Gadgets of 2020 recommends Google Nest Audio, that is priced at Rs. 7,999 currently. If you're looking at a cheaper option, Mi Smart Speaker, priced at Rs. 3,999, is also a good buy.

You could also help bump up your home entertainment experience by gifting soundbars to your loved ones. We highly recommend the Sony HT-G700 that is priced at Rs. 39,900 in India. There's also an affordable Realme 100W Soundbar that is priced just at Rs. 6,999.

Buy: Google Nest Audio, Mi Smart Speaker, Sony HT-G700 Soundbar, Realme 100W Soundbar.

Headphones

For Valentine's Day 2021, you could invest in a good pair of headphones for your loved one. You could go all the way and buy Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones priced at Rs. 59,900, or you could look at relatively lesser priced options like Sony WH-1000XM4 priced at Rs 29,990.

If headphones are not something that you prefer, you could also look at true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds or wireless earphones as gifting options. The premium offerings include AirPods Pro priced at Rs. 24,900, while there's also Lypertek Tevi that will only cost you Rs. 6,999. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z wireless earphones are also a good gifting option, priced at Rs. 1,999.

Buy: AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM4, AirPods Pro, Lypertek Tevi, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

Smart Home

Over the years, multitudes of gadgets have been launched to help automate your home. These include smart air purifiers, smart bulbs, and even nifty connected gadgets like Bluetooth trackers. Air purifiers from Xiaomi start from as low as Rs. 1,699 and go up to Rs. 10,999. If you're looking for something premium, Dyson also has air purifiers starting from Rs. 29,900.

You could also pick from Xiaomi's range of smart bulbs and lamps, starting at Rs. 500 only. This Valentine's Day, you could also gift Tile Bluetooth Trackers to your partner. This tracker is listed on Amazon for Rs. 4,999.

Buy: Xiaomi Air Purifier Range, Dyson Air Purifier Range, Xiaomi Smart Bulb Range, Tile Bluetooth Tracker.

