Technology News
loading

Valentine's Day 2021 Gifts: 5 Gadget Ideas for Your Special Someone

Valentine's Day is almost here and we've handpicked some of the best gadget gift ideas for you.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 February 2021 12:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Valentine's Day 2021 Gifts: 5 Gadget Ideas for Your Special Someone

Make your Valentine feel special with Apple Watch Series 6 (left) or Google Nest Audio (right)

Highlights
  • Mi Band 5 could be a great gifting option, priced at Rs. 2,499
  • If you’d like to splurge, AirPods Max are priced at Rs. 59,900
  • Google Nest Audio smart speaker is a great buy at Rs. 7,999

Valentine's Day 2021 is just around the corner and while traditional gifts like cards and flowers are the norm, you could try a different route this time around to make your partner feel special. Gadgets make for great gifting options. We have compiled a list of great gadgets that you may gift your loved one on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Our list includes smartwatches, fitness bands, speakers, and headphones. The list features both affordable and premium options to help you choose better.

Smartwatches

Tech wearables, especially smartwatches, make for great gifting options on Valentine's Day 2021. Premium offerings include Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – both of which have been featured in our Best Wearables of 2020 in India guide. Apple Watch Series 6 is expensive and comes with a starting price of Rs. 40,900, whereas Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is slightly cheaper, starting at Rs. 29,990.

Affordable options are also featured in the guide, including the Oppo Watch that is priced at Rs. 14,990. Mi Watch Revolve is a great affordable option, priced at Rs. 10,999. Of course, there are several options from Amazfit as well, with the newest ones being Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e, both of which are priced at Rs. 9,999 each.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Oppo Watch, Mi Watch Revolve, Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e.

Fitness Tracker

If you're looking at slightly cheaper options, there's also Mi Smart Band 5 that is always a reliable purchase, and is priced at Rs. 2,499. There's also the newly launched OnePlus Band that could be a great gifting choice, and it comes at the same price as Mi Smart Band 5. Realme Band is an even more affordable option, priced at Rs. 1,499. Mi Smart Band 5 was also listed in our Best Wearables of 2020 in India guide.

Buy: Mi Band 5, OnePlus Band, Realme Band

Speakers

There are different kinds of speakers that you can choose for gifting, and the trendiest ones nowadays are the new category of smart speakers. Our guide for Best Home Entertainment Gadgets of 2020 recommends Google Nest Audio, that is priced at Rs. 7,999 currently. If you're looking at a cheaper option, Mi Smart Speaker, priced at Rs. 3,999, is also a good buy.

You could also help bump up your home entertainment experience by gifting soundbars to your loved ones. We highly recommend the Sony HT-G700 that is priced at Rs. 39,900 in India. There's also an affordable Realme 100W Soundbar that is priced just at Rs. 6,999.

Buy: Google Nest Audio, Mi Smart Speaker, Sony HT-G700 Soundbar, Realme 100W Soundbar.

Headphones

For Valentine's Day 2021, you could invest in a good pair of headphones for your loved one. You could go all the way and buy Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones priced at Rs. 59,900, or you could look at relatively lesser priced options like Sony WH-1000XM4 priced at Rs 29,990.

If headphones are not something that you prefer, you could also look at true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds or wireless earphones as gifting options. The premium offerings include AirPods Pro priced at Rs. 24,900, while there's also Lypertek Tevi that will only cost you Rs. 6,999. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z wireless earphones are also a good gifting option, priced at Rs. 1,999.

Buy: AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM4, AirPods Pro, Lypertek Tevi, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

Smart Home

Over the years, multitudes of gadgets have been launched to help automate your home. These include smart air purifiers, smart bulbs, and even nifty connected gadgets like Bluetooth trackers. Air purifiers from Xiaomi start from as low as Rs. 1,699 and go up to Rs. 10,999. If you're looking for something premium, Dyson also has air purifiers starting from Rs. 29,900.

You could also pick from Xiaomi's range of smart bulbs and lamps, starting at Rs. 500 only. This Valentine's Day, you could also gift Tile Bluetooth Trackers to your partner. This tracker is listed on Amazon for Rs. 4,999.

Buy: Xiaomi Air Purifier Range, Dyson Air Purifier Range, Xiaomi Smart Bulb Range, Tile Bluetooth Tracker.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Useful health monitoring tools
  • Great display, touch response
  • Reliable fitness tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • SpO2 readings could be improved
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular review
Strap Color Silver, Gold, Space Grey, Pink, Blue, Red, Brown
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Oppo Watch (46mm)

Oppo Watch (46mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • In-built speaker
  • Good performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Proprietary watch straps
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Oppo Watch (46mm) review
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Accurate tracking
  • Bad
  • Limited smartwatch functionality
  • Single dial size
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review
Strap Color Astral Olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Midnight Black, Neptune Blue, Space Black
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Mi Smart Band 5

Mi Smart Band 5

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Over 100 watch face options
  • Dedicated stress monitor, menstrual tracker
  • Bad
  • Similar design as the predecessor
  • PAI feature strains the battery
  • Inconsistent call alerts
Read detailed Mi Smart Band 5 review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android
Battery Life (Days) 14
OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step and distance tracking
  • Average battery life
Read detailed OnePlus Band review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks pretty good
  • Smart functionality is top-notch
  • Microphones can hear you clearly from far away
  • Loud, detailed, refined sound
  • Bad
  • Nothing, really
Read detailed Google Nest Audio review
Model Nest Audio
Touch Pad Yes
Display included No
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Easy to set up, well built 
  • Smart functionality works well 
  • Loud, enjoyable sound 
  • Very well priced
  • Bad
  • Sound occasionally lacks refinement
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review
Model Mi Smart Speaker
Power Requirement DC 12V/ 1.5A
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Valentines Day 2021, Valentines Day, Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Oppo Watch, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5, OnePlus Band, Realme Band, Google Nest Audio, Mi Smart Speaker, Sony HT G7000 Soundbar, Realme 100W Soundbar, AirPods Max, Sony WH 1000XM4, AirPods Pro, Lypertek Tevi, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Xiaomi Air Purifier Range, Dyson Air Purifier Range, Xiaomi Smart Bulb Range, Tile Bluetooth Tracker
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Poco M3 Review: Good Performance for the Price
Myanmar Coup: Twitter, Instagram Banned After Facebook and WhatsApp as Protests Spread
Valentine's Day 2021 Gifts: 5 Gadget Ideas for Your Special Someone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  7. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  8. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  9. Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast Launched
  10. Realme Race Series Could Launch as Realme GT in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Responds to Government Orders, Says Direction to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Law
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto’s New Joker Look Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation
  5. Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models
  6. Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle
  7. Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked
  8. Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
  9. Facebook Faces New UK Class Action After Data Harvesting Scandal
  10. YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com