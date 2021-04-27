Smartwatches can now track your blood oxygen level, and we have compiled a list of affordable ones that are most highly rated by customers on e-commerce platforms to help you find a smartwatch under Rs. 5,000 that can track this figure. Although these smartwatches are not medical devices, the information they provide can be useful in knowing if something is wrong, and if you see anything that is out of the ordinary, then it's a good idea to ask a doctor for advice.

Whether it's self-isolation, wearing masks or frequently checking their oxygen levels, one has to be far more attentive to the basics and wait for COVID test results to start treatment. In such times, a gadget that tracks the oxygen saturation level and is affordable can be handy. On Amazon and Flipkart, there are many top-rated smartwatches with the SpO2 feature and they are priced between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000.

We have identified the ones that are most trusted by users like yourselves, to create this list, and here are the top picks, according to user reviews on e-commerce sites.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch

Available in at least six colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smart Watch features a TruView TM Display with 1.55 HD touch screen. But most importantly it had health-oriented features like 24/7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, stress monitor with guided breathing sessions, and much more. The product is priced at Rs 4,499. The smartwatch also comes with auto walking/ running detection.

Price: Rs. 4,499

Buy Online: Amazon | Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Smart Band



The next on the list is the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Smart Band — rated 4-star just as the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 — which looks lighter and can track fitness and wellness at any given moment of the day. A simple glance at your wrist would let you know your workouts, heart rate and sleep.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Buy Online: Amazon | Samsung

Oppo Smart Band

Available in two colours — Vanilla and Black — Oppo Smart Band features a 2.794cm AMOLED screen with intense colours and high resolution. Its continuous SpO2 monitoring feature tracks the variability of oxygen levels in your blood and the around-the-clock heart rate monitoring feature keeps you updated on your heartbeat. The band also has 12 workout modes to assist you in staying fit all the time.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Buy Online: Amazon | Oppo

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch

The Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch features a comparatively larger screen and helps you fetch all the important information at a single glance and with clarity. It monitors your blood-oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep quality, and trains your breathing to regulate stress levels. The smartwatch also features 60+ sports modes for a comprehensive approach to smart fitness.

Price: Rs 3,999.

Buy Online: Amazon | Flipkart

OnePlus Smart Band

The most economical among the top five products according to customer ratings is the OnePlus Smart Band (review), which features an AMOLED touch display. Equipped with a dedicated optical oxygen sensor, the Band allows for on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of Sp02 in prep to highlight potential health issues. It also monitors real-time heart rate and comes with 13 dedicated exercise modes to assist you stay fit.

Price: Rs 2,499.

Buy Online: Amazon | Flipkart

Google Podcasts,

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts Spotify , and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.