Healthcare Products You Can Buy on Amazon, Flipkart During COVID-19 Pandemic

India is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and the most effective way to control the spread of the novel coronavirus is by staying indoors. However, there's a variety of healthcare products that can come in handy to ensure you stay healthy at your home. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have an array of such essential gadgets that will help you stay fit, track your health, and take care of your skin too. Among the most popular healthcare products on Amazon are steamers, oximeters, and digital thermometers.

Steamer/Vaporiser

A vaporiser can be extremely handy against common cold, cough, and nose block. You can also use inhalants in the steamer for added relief. Besides, taking steam also helps your skin glow. It helps to clear the clogs and open facial pores. On Amazon, Rylan Face, Nose, and Cough Steamer has over 120 favourable customer reviews with 93 percent users giving it five stars. It costs just Rs. 699 and serves as a vaporiser, nozzle inhaler, and facial steamer.

Oximeter

An oximeter is a clip-on device that can be placed at the tip of the index finger to check the oxygen saturation level of the blood, that is an essential factor to measure to check if you have contracted COVID-19 in some way. It's a device that helps in measuring how well the oxygen is travelling to different parts of the body, particularly the areas farthest from the heart.

On Amazon, people seem to be reposing their faith in Newnik Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, that has 1,129 customer ratings at the time of writing. The device determines the SpO2 levels and pulse rate. The data is displayed in real-time on a large digital OLED screen. The product is available at Rs. 3,990.

Digital thermometer

Gone are the days of mercury glass thermometers. Though they have been around for quite some time, digital thermometers have taken over of late. They are easy to use, faster to produce results, and safer as well compared to mercury thermometers. It's even more important these days as fever is one of the symptoms of COVID-19. Dr Trust (USA) Waterproof Flexible Tip Digital Thermometer is one of the most popular device in the category. It easily fits under the tongue or the arm and displays the body temperature on the screen within 45 seconds to 1 minute. The product has over 4,900 ratings and is priced at Rs. 299.

Weighing scale

On Flipkart, Zilant 6 mm Automatic Personal Digital Weight Machine has emerged as the popular choice among users. It uses a four-sensor technology to accurately display your weight on screen. If you are someone who likes to keep track of their gains, the product is for you. Priced at Rs. 749, the device has a 4.1-star average rating based on over 22,600 ratings and 2,900 reviews on the e-commerce platform.

Fitness tracker

If you are a fitness freak who likes keeping track of your heart rate, sleep cycle, and how much you walked throughout the day, then an activity tracker is what you need the most. On Flipkart, M4 Smart Band is extremely popular among users, with over 2,260 ratings. It serves as a heart rate tracker, fitness watch, and activity tracker. The band is Bluetooth-compatible too. The device is available at Rs. 440. It should be noted that device is currently out of stock on Flipkart, at the time of writing.

Massager

Sitting at home and working for hours may lead to body pain, especially in the neck and back. Pristyn care PC Muscle Massager is what many people prefer on Flipkart to help themselves overcome exhaustion. The product reduces muscle stiffness and pain. Besides, it also helps reduce stress, anxiety and tension. Rated an average of 4.1 stars, this massager costs Rs 1,345.

