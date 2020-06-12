Technology News
Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: What's the Difference

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger display compared to the Mi Band 4.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 June 2020 18:52 IST
Both Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4 have NFC and non-NFC variants

Highlights
  • Mi Band 5 comes with over 100 watchfaces
  • Both the Xiaomi smart bands offer heart rate monitoring
  • Mi Band 5 comes with magnetic charging option

Mi Band 5 made its debut on Thursday, as a successor to the Mi Band 4, launched last year. One of the evident changes in the latest fitness tracker by Xiaomi is the 1.1-inch AMOLED display that is larger than the 0.95-inch OLED screen on the Mi Band 4. Other new features on the Mi Band 5 include magnetic charging, women's health mode, and upgraded sleep monitoring system. So in case, you're wondering, how the two smart bands by Xiaomi stack up against each other, at least on paper, here's a comparison.

Notably, Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4, both are known as Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Smart Band 4 outside China.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Price compared

The standard or the non-NFC version of Mi Band 5 carries a price tag of CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000), while the price of its NFC variant is set at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Both the variants of Mi Band 5 come with Black, Blue, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, and Green strap options and they will go on sale starting June 18 in China.

Whereas, the standard edition of Mi Band 4 (or the Mi Smart Band 4) is available to purchase in India for Rs. 2,229. The NFC variant of the Mi Band 4 in China currently costs CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100).

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the global pricing and availability of the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: specifications compared

As mentioned, the newly launched Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display and it features over 100 new animated watchfaces. The fitness tracker also has 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index that helps users track and understand their fitness activity even better. On the other hand, the Mi Band 4 sports a 0.78-inch coloured OLED display and offers 77 colourful watchfaces. The smart band comes with six sports modes.

Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4's display has a 2.5D glass protection on top and the smart bands feature a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. Both the bands are water-resistant up to 50 metres and can identify various swimming strokes.

To efficiently track sleeping patterns, the Mi Band 5 comes with an improved sleep monitoring system that now features REM detection as well. The Mi Band 4 also features 24-hour sleep detection without REM detection support. Both the fitness trackers by Xiaomi offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Another big change on the new Mi Band 5 is the charging system. The latest Mi Band supports magnetic charging that lets users charge the device without taking the strap off. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 offers up to 14 days of battery life while the standard version is said to last up to 20 days on a single charge.

The standard variant of the Mi Band 4 on the other hand, is said to last 20 days on a single charge. To charge the device, users remove the capsule-shaped body from the strap. Other new features that the latest Mi Band 5 carries include pressure and breathing assessment, women's health tracking mode and remote shutter control to take photos via the connected smartphone.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Smart Band 4 comparison
  Mi Band 5
Mi Band 5
Mi Smart Band 4
Mi Smart Band 4
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design and comfort Rating-
Tracking accuracy Rating-
Companion app Rating-
Battery life Rating-
GENERAL
BrandMiMi
ModelBand 5Smart Band 4
Release date11th June 2020-
Model NameBand 5Band 4
ColorBlack, Red, Green, YellowBlack
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
Suitable ForHealth, LifestyleHealth, Lifestyle
Water ResistantYesYes
Material-Thermoplastic
Touch Enabled-Yes
Dial Shape-Rectangle
DISPLAY AND BATTERY FEATURES
Display TypeAMOLEDAMOLED
Battery Life (Days)1420
Display Resolution-120 x 240 RGB
Battery Type-Lithium Ion (Li-ion)
Charge Time (hours)-2
Battery Capacity (mAh)-135
PERFORMANCE FEATURES
Water-Resistant Depth (metres)5050
Shock Resistant-Yes
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Bluetooth EnabledYesYes
Wi-Fi Enabled-No
Bluetooth Version-v5.0
COMPATIBILITY
Compatible DevicesAndroidAndroid, iOS Phones
ACTIVITY TRACKING FUNCTION
AlarmsYes-
Calories BurnedYesYes
Distance CoveredYesYes
Do Not Disturb ModeYes-
Heart Rate MonitorYesYes
Phone NotificationsYesYes
RemindersYes-
Sleep TrackingYesYes
Step Counter-Yes
WORKOUT MODES
TreadmillYesYes
ExerciseYesYes
Outdoor RunningYesYes
CyclingYesYes
WalkingYesYes
SwimmingYesYes
SENSORS
Accelerometer-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes
Optical Heart Rate Sensor-Yes
DIMENSIONS
Weight (grams)-22.1
Width (mm)-45.72
Height (mm)-12.7
Depth (mm)-17.78
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 5, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Band 5 price, Mi Band 5 specifications, Mi Band, Xiaomi, Mi Band 4, Mi Band 4 price, Mi Band 4 specifications, Mi Smart Band 4
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
