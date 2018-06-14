Father's Day 2018 - Best Tech Gift Ideas

Father's Day is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to order something special for your dad. This year, make sure you gift him something he will actually cherish and end up using for a long time, instead of storing it in his cabinet forever. We've handpicked some products you could buy for your father this year. Some of these would be highly useful while others would end up making his life a lot easier and productive. Here are some gift ideas for Father’s Day 2018.

Rollr Mini

If your dad drives his own car he would appreciate a device like the Rollr Mini this Father’s Day. While we all love to drive around, the most irritating thing is when the car breaks down and you have no idea why. Even more annoying is to park a car somewhere and then have trouble remembering where you parked it in the first place. All these little problems can be solved with something like the Rollr Mini. It's a simple-to-install, tiny device that's compatible with a majority of cars out there. Installation is a one-time process and it offers a number of features like tracking a car's location, diagnostics, fuel level, battery health, and more. It comes with a pre-installed SIM car with free data subscription for the first year.

Price: Rs. 6,012 | Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Echo

No one truly appreciates the value of a smart speaker until they start using one. You may need to convince your dad a little bit, in the end, it'll be worth it. Amazon Echo can become a great speaker and a virtual assistant for your father. Just make sure you install the right skills that will be useful for him and let him spend some time with it. It'll be a rather interesting learning curve but once he gets a hang of it, he might not switch back to a conventional speaker. Amazon is currently selling the Echo at a discounted price, and if you buy a pair of them you get an additional Rs. 1,000 off.

Price: Rs. 8,999 | Where to buy: Amazon

Google Home

If you, and your family, are already invested in the Google ecosystem, the Google Home can be a decent alternative to the Amazon Echo. If you look at the functionality, there's not much of a difference between the two. However, Google Home comes with deeper integration with existing Google products and services. Some of the most common use cases including listening to music, controlling smart home equipment, and more.

Price: Rs. 8,999 | Where to buy: Flipkart

Fitbit Charge 2

It's true that a fitness band isn't a magical device that can turn anyone from fat to fit in no time, but it's useful enough to help someone monitor, and quite possibly improve, their fitness levels. The Fitbit Charge 2 can help track daily activities as well as heart rate. It comes with an OLED display that can show calls, text, and calendar notifications when a phone is paired with the device. The Fitbit Charge 2 can also automatically track sleep patterns and the inbuilt battery can last up to five days on a single charge. While ordering, just make sure you get the right size as the tracker comes in two different sizes, large and small depending on the wrist size.

Price: Rs. 12,290 | Where to buy: Amazon

Logitech Harmony 650

What's a better gift than giving your father a remote control that can literally work with just about any device in your house? The Logitech Harmony 650 promises to replace almost 8 different remote controls in your household and supports more than 5,000 brands. It is simple to setup and comes with a tiny display that makes it even easier to use. While there are a number of cheaper generic universal remote control solutions available in the market, none of them work as well as the Logitech Harmony 650.

Price: Rs. 6,499 | Where to buy: Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular

While the Apple Watch Series 3 has been available in India for some time now, the cellular variant arrived only recently. Both Jio and Airtel are currently selling this variant both online and offline. Apple Watch Series 3 includes all the features from the regular variant along with cellular connectivity. This means you can place phone calls, send a text or even stream music using just the smartwatch. You don't need to keep your iPhone in the pocket at all times. This could be something very useful for your parents.

Price: Starting from Rs. 39,080 | Where to buy: Jio and Airtel

Sony H900N wireless headphones

Your father would probably appreciate a decent pair of wireless headphones with noise cancellation. The Sony H900N wireless headphones would be just perfect under the Rs. 20,000 price point. The headphones are compatible with high-resolution audio and come with digital noise canceling features. They can be easily paired using a Bluetooth connection and come with a carrying pouch. You can set them up for an optimal sound experience using Sony's mobile app available on iOS and Android.

Price: Rs. 17,985 | Where to buy: Amazon

