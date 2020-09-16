Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE: Price in India, Features Compared

Apple Watch SE does not come with an Always-On display, blood oxygen monitor, or ECG functionality.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 September 2020 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE: Price in India, Features Compared

Apple Watch Series 6 (left) and Apple Watch SE come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 6 has launched in titanium, stainless steel option
  • Apple Watch SE is made from 100 percent recycled aluminium
  • Both the wearables offer 50m water resistance

Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE have launched as two new wearable offerings from the Cupertino, California-based giant. The Apple Watch Series 6 is the flagship model for this year with an Always-On Retina display, a blood oxygen monitor, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) measuring functionality. The Apple Watch SE – an affordable model – lacks the ECG and blood oxygen monitor, and does not offer an Always-On display either. Both the smartwatches come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and GPS and GPS + cellular versions. Read on to find out exactly what is different between Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE price

The new Apple Watch Series 6  is priced starting at Rs. 40,900 for the GPS model in India, while the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) option will retail starting at Rs. 49,900. Availability for the Indian market has not been announced.

Apple Watch SE GPS model is priced starting at Rs. 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs. 33,900. India availability has not yet been detailed beyond "coming soon".

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE specifications

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. The 44mm smartwatch has a 368x448 pixels resolution whereas the 40mm watch has a 324x398 pixels resolution. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 1,000nits brightness. The Apple Watch SE does not offer the Always-On display functionality.

There is a 64-bit S6 dual-core processor inside the Apple Watch Series 6 that is touted to be up to 20 percent faster than the S5 processor. The flagship watch has an Apple W3 wireless chip and a U1 ultra-wideband chip as well. The Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, is powered by the old S5 dual-core processor and has Apple W3 wireless chip.

Possibly the biggest difference is that the Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen monitoring support and an ECG monitor, whereas the Apple Watch SE lacks these functionalities. Apple Watch Series 6 comes in aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium watch cases; whereas the Apple Watch SE is made using 100 percent recycled aluminium only. Both the wearables come with varied sensors like GPS/GNSS, compass, always-on altimeter, second-gen optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have 32GB storage capacity, support Apple Pay and GymKit, and have a ceramic and sapphire crystal back. There is a microphone and speaker on board for enabling calls. Safety features include Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, fall detection, and noise monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 6 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz, whereas the Apple Watch SE supports just 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n. Both the watches support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and are touted to last for up to 18 hours. The Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE use a magnetic charging cable.

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular vs Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular comparison
  Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModelWatch SE GPS + CellularWatch Series 6 GPS + Cellular
Release date16th September 202016th September 2020
Model NameWatch Series SE GPS +CellularWatch Series 6 GPS + Cellular
Dial ColorSilver, Space Grey, GoldSilver, Grey, Gold, Blue, PRODUCT RED
Dial ShapeRectangleRectangle
Strap ColorWhite, Yellow, Black, Orange, BlueSilver, Gold, Space Grey, Pink, Blue, Red, Brown
SizeRegularRegular
Water ResistantYesYes
Water Resistance Depth50m50m
UsageFitness & OutdoorFitness & Outdoor
Dial MaterialAluminiumAluminium, Stainless Steel, Titanium
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
PRODUCT DETAILS
SensorCompass, Always-On Altimeter, second-gen optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Ambient light sensorCompass, Always-On Altimeter, second-gen optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Ambient light sensor
NotificationYesYes
Battery TypeLithium IonLithium Ion
Battery LifeUp to 18 hoursUp to 18 hours
Rechargeable BatteryYesYes
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Call FunctionYesYes
BluetoothYesYes
Bluetooth Version5.05.0
Call FeaturesInternational Emergency CallingInternational Emergency Calling
Other Connectivity FeaturesEmergency SOSEmergency SOS
PLATFORM AND STORAGE FEATURES
Operating SystemwatchOS 7watchOS 7
Number of Coresdual-coredual-core
Processor NameS5 with 64-bit Dual Core ProcessorS6 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor
Internal Memory32GB32GB
CAMERA AND DISPLAY FEATURES
Display Resolution324x394 pixels324x394 pixels
Display Size40mm40mm
Display TypeOLED RetinaOLED Retina
Backlight DisplayYesYes
Other Display FeaturesLTPO OLED Retina display (1000 nits brightness)LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display (1000 nits brightness)
FITNESS AND WATCH FUNCTIONS
Step CountYesYes
Calorie CountYesYes
Heart Rate MonitorYesYes
AltimeterYesYes
CompassYesYes
CalendarYesYes
Alarm ClockYesYes
Date & Time DisplayYesYes
LanguageEnglishEnglish
Other Fitness Features-Blood Oxgen Sensor, ECG sensor
AUDIO AND VIDEO FEATURES
SpeakerYesYes
MicrophoneYesYes
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

Strap Color Silver, Gold, Space Grey, Pink, Blue, Red, Brown
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

Strap Color Silver, Gold, Space Grey, Pink, Blue, Red, Brown
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch SE Price in India, Apple Watch SE Specifications, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 6 price in India, Apple Watch Series 6 Specifications, Apple Watch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Black Widow Release Date Likely Delayed Again: Report

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE: Price in India, Features Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  7. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  8. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  9. Panasonic Expands Smart TV Lineup in India With 14 New Models
  10. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy
  3. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 to be Launched on September 22; Design Teased
  4. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  5. Bill Gates Sr., Father of Microsoft Co-Founder, Dies at 94
  6. #StopHateForProfit: Kim Kardashian West to Freeze Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Protest Hate Speech
  7. Amazon Smart Plug With Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  8. Google Drive Sees Outages Across the US, Now Resolved
  9. She-Hulk Disney+ Hotstar Series Gets Kat Coiro as Director: Report
  10. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com