Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE have launched as two new wearable offerings from the Cupertino, California-based giant. The Apple Watch Series 6 is the flagship model for this year with an Always-On Retina display, a blood oxygen monitor, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) measuring functionality. The Apple Watch SE – an affordable model – lacks the ECG and blood oxygen monitor, and does not offer an Always-On display either. Both the smartwatches come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and GPS and GPS + cellular versions. Read on to find out exactly what is different between Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE price

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is priced starting at Rs. 40,900 for the GPS model in India, while the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) option will retail starting at Rs. 49,900. Availability for the Indian market has not been announced.

Apple Watch SE GPS model is priced starting at Rs. 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs. 33,900. India availability has not yet been detailed beyond "coming soon".

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE specifications

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. The 44mm smartwatch has a 368x448 pixels resolution whereas the 40mm watch has a 324x398 pixels resolution. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 1,000nits brightness. The Apple Watch SE does not offer the Always-On display functionality.

There is a 64-bit S6 dual-core processor inside the Apple Watch Series 6 that is touted to be up to 20 percent faster than the S5 processor. The flagship watch has an Apple W3 wireless chip and a U1 ultra-wideband chip as well. The Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, is powered by the old S5 dual-core processor and has Apple W3 wireless chip.

Possibly the biggest difference is that the Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen monitoring support and an ECG monitor, whereas the Apple Watch SE lacks these functionalities. Apple Watch Series 6 comes in aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium watch cases; whereas the Apple Watch SE is made using 100 percent recycled aluminium only. Both the wearables come with varied sensors like GPS/GNSS, compass, always-on altimeter, second-gen optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have 32GB storage capacity, support Apple Pay and GymKit, and have a ceramic and sapphire crystal back. There is a microphone and speaker on board for enabling calls. Safety features include Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, fall detection, and noise monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 6 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz, whereas the Apple Watch SE supports just 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n. Both the watches support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and are touted to last for up to 18 hours. The Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE use a magnetic charging cable.