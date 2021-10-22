Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway with offers and discounts on wearables across price range. We have curated a list of a few popular smartwatches and fitness bands with heavy discounts and offers. The list contains flagship offerings from Samsung and Apple, budget options from Xiaomi and Boat as well as a fitness band from OnePlus. Only a few days are left for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale so you might want to hurry up. Here are our top picks for the best deals on Amazon right now:

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm)

An affordable Apple smartwatch from Apple, Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) features a Retina OLED display. Apple says that the wearable is equipped with up to two-time faster processor as compared to Apple Watch Series 3. One of the USPs of the smartwatch is that it can detect if you've taken a hard fall and automatically call emergency services. It allows users to take calls and reply to texts as well. Other features include tracking daily activities and workouts such as running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance. It also offers high/ low heart rate notifications.

Buy now at Rs. 27,900 (MRP: Rs. 32,900)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Bluetooth, 45mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available with a massive discount of Rs. 18,991 during the sale. It sports a Circular Super AMOLED (360x360 pixels) screen, and has an always-on display. As per Samsung, the wearable offers advanced health monitoring features such as enhanced running analysis, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring, and over 120 home workout programmes. It sports a precision rotating bezel for navigating apps and is equipped with an enhanced accelerometer for fall detection.

Buy now at Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 34,999)

Mi Watch Revolve is available with a discount of Rs. 9,000

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi Watch Revolve

Mi Watch Revolve sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454x454 pixels) that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is also an always-on display and the wearable features a PPG heart rate sensor as well. As per Xiaomi, the wearable uses Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to provide physiological data for sports and wellness (10 sports modes) and boasts of 5ATM water resistance. The wearable is claimed to offer up to two weeks of battery on a single charge and up to 20 hours with GPS turned on.

Buy now at Rs. 6,999 (MRP: Rs. 15,999)

Boat Xtend

An affordable smartwatch, Boat Xtend sports a 1.69-inch HD display and comes with an automatic screen brightness feature. It is equipped with a stress monitor that reads the wearer's heart rate variabilities (HRV) to indicate stress levels. It also monitors the wearer's heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels. The wearable is rated for 5ATM water resistance, which means that it can survive underwater for 50 metres for a timespan of 30 minutes. It features 14 sports modes and is claimed to offer about 7–10 days of run time on a single charge.

Buy now at Rs. 2,499 (MRP: Rs. 7,990)

Amazfit GTR 2e

The Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatch is loaded with features. It sports a 1.39-inch always-on AMOLED display and comes with over 50 watch faces. It can measure SpO2 levels and includes the PAI health assessment system that essentially converts health and activity data into a single score. You also get stress alerts and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. There is inbuilt GPS and the wearable comes with over 90 sports modes. It has a 5ATM water-resistance rating. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 24-day battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

OnePlus Band comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band is the first wearable from OnePlus. It comes with a heart rate monitor, can measure SpO2 levels, and track wearer's sleep. The fitness tracker offers 13 sports modes and allows users to control music and camera shutter as well as allow calling and show message notifications. OnePlus Smart Band comes with an IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance.

Buy now at Rs. 1,799 (MRP: Rs. 2,799)

Mi Smart Band 5

Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour full touch display. It has 11 professional sports modes including walking, indoor swimming, yoga, and more. Its health features include heart rate and sleep monitoring with rapid eye movement (REM) tracking support. It also offers stress level monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and PAI health system. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. The wearable is claimed to offer 14 days of battery life that can be extended up to 21 days with the power saving mode.

Buy now at Rs. 1,999 (MRP: Rs. 2,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.