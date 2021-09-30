Popular Premium Smartwatches to Check Out

Premium smartwatches are feature-loaded and equipped with various sensors to generate accurate data. If you are looking to invest in a premium smartwatch, here are some options for you.

1. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini features a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 314 PPI resolution, and an aluminium alloy body. It comes with over 70 sports modes and 5ATM rating for water-resistance. The wearable offers blood oxygen level monitoring, has 24-hour heart rate monitor and female cycle tracking.

2. Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454x454 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is also an always on display, and sensors onboard include PPG heart rate sensor. It uses Bluetooth v5.0, and boasts of 5ATM water resistance. It uses the Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to provide physiological data for sports and wellness (10 sports modes).

3. Amazfit GTR 2e

The Amazfit GTR 2e features a 1.39-inch Always-on AMOLED display. It can measure (SpO2) blood-oxygen level, and comes with a stress monitor. There is a built-in GPS, and the wearable comes with over 90 sports modes. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating, and comes with over 50 watch faces.

4. Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display. There is a choice of over 100 watch faces that are available through the Realme Link app. The wearable case is made of Stainless Steel, and it is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor. It offers 15 sports modes, and has 5ATM rating for water resistance. There's a 24x7 heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor on board.

5. Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip U Pro smartwatch features a 1.43-inch HD colour display (320x302 pixel), and various watch face options to jazz up the wearable. It comes with SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor, and 5 ATM water resistant rating. The smartwatch offers over 60 sports modes, and comes with Amazon Alexa built-in. It also comes with Sleep Quality Monitoring and PAI Heath Assessment System.

6. Yamay Smart Watch

Yamay smartwatch ‎sports a 1.3-inch screen and is compatible with both iOS as well as Android. The wearable comes with seven sports modes, and GPS. It comes with a sleep tracker, breathing guide features, and is rated at IP68 for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch also supports calls, email and text notifications.

7. Noise NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid

The Noise NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid smartwatch comes with a 1.22-inch screen and a 44mm dial size. The smartwatch has a smart crown button for navigation, and a quick reply option. It is equipped with a 3-axis acceleration sensor and has a leather strap. As per the company, the wearable can last up to 30 days in analogue mode and 3 days in smart mode.