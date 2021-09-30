Popular Budget Fitness Trackers to Check Out

Fitness trackers, or smart bands, may not be as flashy as smartwatches but they fulfill the basic activity tracking. Here are some budget options for you.
The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with 120x240 pixels resolution. Apart from helping wearers track different types of workouts, it also monitors heart rate and sleep. It auto detects swim style, and captures 12 detailed data points for tracking. The fitness tracker has 5ATM waterproof resistance and comes with Bluetooth v5.0.
As per Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 4 has a battery life of around 20 days.
Fastrack Band has a minimalistic design, and it comes with a touch button. Features on the device include a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, calorie counter, and sedentary reminder. It supports call, WhatsApp and SMS notifications, as well as acts as remote control to take pictures on your phone.
Fastrack Band is claimed to offer up to 5 days of battery on a single charge.
The OnePlus Smart Band can measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), monitor heart rate, and track the wearer's sleep. It offers 13 sports modes, and allows users to control music, camera shutter controls, calling, as well as message notifications. It comes with a 5ATM and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.
The health data can be accessed by the OnePlus Health app for insights on the wearer's health.
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is a unisex fitness tracker that features a touchscreen colour display with 20 band faces and dual-tone strap designs. It features 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracker, music control, camera control, support call and social media notifications. It offers 10 sports modes, and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. Other features include Phone Finder, and Idle Alerts.
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.
Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour full touch display (126x294 pixel). It's health and fitness features include sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. It has 11 professional sports modes including walking, indoor swimming, yoga and more. The fitness band comes with 5ATM water resistant rating, and supports swimming.
As per the company, the Mi Smart Band 5 has up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge.
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is a basic unisex fitness tracker that features a touch button, and a black and white display. It supports call, SMS and social media notifications. The fitness tracker can also act as a remote control to take pictures on a smartphone. Other features include sleep tracking, Phone Finder, and compatibility with both iOS as well as Android.
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.
Oppo Smart Band packs a 1.1-inch AMOLED display which is protected by a strengthened, scratch-resistant glass. It offers continuous blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The company says that the band can be worn in shower, in the pool, or at the beach. The activity tracker has a 5ATM water and dust resistant rating. The wearable comes bundled with a sports strap.
Oppo Smart Band is claimed to offer up to 12 days battery life.
|Product
|Price in India
|Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Activity Tracker
|₹ 1,995
|OnePlus Band : Smart Everywear : 1.1’’ AMOLED Display
|₹ 1,899
|Mi Smart Band 5-1.1” AMOLED Color Display
|₹ 1,949
|OPPO Smart Band Style
|₹ 2,799
|Bestselling Mi Smart Band 4
|₹ 2,099
|Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A
|₹ 2,245
|Fastrack Unisex Plastic reflex beat activity tracker - Heart rate monitor, Calorie counter, Call and message notifications and up to 5 Day battery Life - Purple - SWD90066PP02 / SWD90066PP02
|₹ 1,645
