Popular Budget Fitness Trackers to Check Out

We picked top fitness bands from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Fastrack and more to choose from.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:24 IST
Popular Budget Fitness Trackers to Check Out

Fitness trackers, or smart bands, may not be as flashy as smartwatches but they fulfill the basic activity tracking. Here are some budget options for you.

1. Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with 120x240 pixels resolution. Apart from helping wearers track different types of workouts, it also monitors heart rate and sleep. It auto detects swim style, and captures 12 detailed data points for tracking. The fitness tracker has 5ATM waterproof resistance and comes with Bluetooth v5.0.

Long Battery
Bestselling Mi Smart Band 4
Bestselling Mi Smart Band 4
₹ 2,099
₹ 2,499 (16% OFF)
As per Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 4 has a battery life of around 20 days.

2. Fastrack Band

Fastrack Band has a minimalistic design, and it comes with a touch button. Features on the device include a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, calorie counter, and sedentary reminder. It supports call, WhatsApp and SMS notifications, as well as acts as remote control to take pictures on your phone.

Sleep Tracking
Fastrack Unisex Plastic reflex beat activity tracker - Heart rate monitor, Calorie counter, Call and message notifications and up to 5 Day battery Life - Purple - SWD90066PP02 / SWD90066PP02
Fastrack Unisex Plastic reflex beat activity tracker - Heart rate monitor, Calorie counter, Call and message notifications and up to 5 Day battery Life - Purple - SWD90066PP02 / SWD90066PP02
₹ 1,645
₹ 2,195 (25% OFF)
Fastrack Band is claimed to offer up to 5 days of battery on a single charge.

3. OnePlus Smart Band

The OnePlus Smart Band can measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), monitor heart rate, and track the wearer's sleep. It offers 13 sports modes, and allows users to control music, camera shutter controls, calling, as well as message notifications. It comes with a 5ATM and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.

SpO2 Sensor
OnePlus Band : Smart Everywear : 1.1’’ AMOLED Display
OnePlus Band : Smart Everywear : 1.1’’ AMOLED Display
₹ 1,899
₹ 2,799 (32% OFF)
The health data can be accessed by the OnePlus Health app for insights on the wearer's health.

4. Fastrack Reflex 3.0

Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is a unisex fitness tracker that features a touchscreen colour display with 20 band faces and dual-tone strap designs. It features 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracker, music control, camera control, support call and social media notifications. It offers 10 sports modes, and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. Other features include Phone Finder, and Idle Alerts.

Dual-Tone Strap
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A
₹ 2,245
₹ 2,995 (25% OFF)
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

5. Mi Smart Band 5

Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour full touch display (126x294 pixel). It's health and fitness features include sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. It has 11 professional sports modes including walking, indoor swimming, yoga and more. The fitness band comes with 5ATM water resistant rating, and supports swimming.

Stress Monitoring
Mi Smart Band 5-1.1” AMOLED Color Display
Mi Smart Band 5-1.1” AMOLED Color Display
₹ 1,949
₹ 2,499 (22% OFF)
As per the company, the Mi Smart Band 5 has up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge.

6. Fastrack Reflex 2.0 

Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is a basic unisex fitness tracker that features a touch button, and a black and white display. It  supports call, SMS and social media notifications. The fitness tracker can also act as a remote control to take pictures on a smartphone. Other features include sleep tracking, Phone Finder, and compatibility with both iOS as well as Android.

Sleep Tracking
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Activity Tracker
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Activity Tracker
₹ 1,995
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

7. Oppo Smart Band

Oppo Smart Band packs a 1.1-inch AMOLED display which is protected by a strengthened, scratch-resistant glass. It offers continuous blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The company says that the band can be worn in shower, in the pool, or at the beach. The activity tracker has a 5ATM water and dust resistant rating. The wearable comes bundled with a sports strap.

Extra Sport Strap
OPPO Smart Band Style
OPPO Smart Band Style
₹ 2,799
₹ 3,999 (30% OFF)
Oppo Smart Band is claimed to offer up to 12 days battery life.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
