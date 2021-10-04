Myntra's Big Fashion Festival is now live. There are some interesting deals on wearables that the sale has to offer. The sale which began on October 3 will go on only till October 8, so make sure you grab whatever interests you before that. Whether you are looking to gift a wearable to your loved one or planning to get a smartwatch for yourself to get healthier, we've listed some of the deals that might interest you.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch (14,995)

Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. The Fossil Gen 5 is available in a 44mm case size and features a circular design, with a case thickness of 12mm. You can choose from different finishes for the case and watch straps, depending on the model you pick. The smartwatch runs on an Android v4.4, iOS operating system, which can sync up with your phone, to receive notifications of alarms, goal setting, and reminders. The Gen 5 also features custom battery modes for the first time, which promises up to 36hrs of battery life and up to a week of standby time in clock mode. There's also 8GB of internal storage instead of 4GB, for storing more music, while the RAM is also now 1GB. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 14,995 down from an MRP of Rs. 22,995.

Samsung Watch Active 2 (18,990)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 comes with a round Super AMOLED panel with a 360 x 360 pixels resolution that is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. The smartwatch is IP68 certified and rated to work at a maximum pressure of up to 5ATM. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs via Bluetooth 5.0 and also allows users to answer a voice call. It packs a 340mAh battery and can also be charged wirelessly by a compatible Samsung smartphone, thanks to the Wireless PowerShare feature.

Spotify integration is also on board, allowing users to access their entire Spotify playlist from the smartwatch itself. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can track over 39 workouts, with 7 of them being automatically recognisable such as swimming, cycling, and rowing to name a few. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be priced at Rs. 18,990 down from an MRP of Rs. 29,990.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch (5,999)

This smartwatch could be the perfect pick for the fitness enthusiast in you. The Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is backed by a 390mAh battery that Huami claims, can last up 20 days in daily use mode. In basic watch mode, the battery can last up to 66 days. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water resistant meaning it can sustain submersion in water up to 50 metres. The activity tracking features include 14 sports modes and the Amazfit T-Rex can monitor sports heart rate, statistics of exercise duration, and other data as well. It comes with all-day heart rate monitoring and being a smartwatch, it can perform typical functions like showing notifications, weather, call reminders, SMS reminders, making mobile payment, and more. The pricing is down to Rs. 5,999 from Rs. 13,499

Noise Airbuds Mini (899)

The Noise Air Buds Mini feature 14.2mm drivers and the company says they deliver powerful bass thanks to its Tru Bass technology. They have Bluetooth v5 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. Noise says Air Buds Mini can last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and the charging case adds 11.5 hours of battery life for a total of 15 hours. The earbuds themselves charge in 1.5 hours and the charging case takes up to two hours via the USB Type-C port. On sale at Rs. 899 from an MRP of Rs. 1499, this is a pocket-friendly option that you might want to try.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo (999)

The Realme TWS earbuds have a total of 20 hours of playback including the battery of its charging case. Each charge will give the earbuds 5 hours of playback time. Realme also claims that 10 minutes of charge can give the earbuds a playback time of 120 minutes. The earbuds will feature an in-ear design and have 10mm dynamic drivers that feature PEEK and TPU polymer diaphragm with Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. The TWS earbuds will also feature a Game Mode with low latency of 88ms for a better experience — enabling seamless sync between audio and video while gaming. Realme Buds Q2 Neo is on sale at Rs. 999, down from Rs. 2,499.

