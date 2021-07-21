Unlock Mega Possibilities With TCL Mini LED TV Technologies

TCL is on a mission to transform the TV industry in India. The company over the years has been working towards blending the latest technologies and innovation to provide its users, a viewing experience like never before. The recent launch of the C series by TCL is a statement in itself. All the TVs under the C series are packed with modernistic features. The TCL 4K Mini LED C825 comes loaded with astonishing features like QLED, 120 HZ MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) and Dolby vision to deliver the best-in-class viewing experience. Other fantastic features include Dolby Atmos, AipQ Engine and hands-free voice control for a better and smarter user experience.

The ultimate goal of the brand is to offer top-notch features and specifications not only in terms of audio-visual experience but also to provide the users with a smart user interface(UI) for ease of control. TCL's Mini LED has opened the doors for a plethora of possibilities. The TCL C825 is the country's first-ever Mini LED TV and as the name suggests the Mini LED helps illuminates the dark areas of the LCD screen to provide much better visuals.

The TCL C825 is all set to upgrade the Indian smart TV market with the latest technologies and offerings. This TV comes with cutting-edge technology and is equipped with infinite power. Mini-LED screens, unlike macro-LEDs or OLED displays, are less expensive and provide better contrast and TV viewing. In fact, very soon the Mini-LED technology is likely to become much more affordable.

Exciting unique features of TCL C825 include:

Best in Class Visuals - The Mini LED technology when combined with QLED and 120Hz MEMC delivers the best visual experiences. The millions of dot nano-crystal together with thousands of Mini LEDs and smart UI seem to infuse life in even the most outlandish images. It also ensures that even the most fast-paced action-packed movie scenes may be seen without any blurring. Theater-Like Sound Experience - The TCL C825 supports Dolby Atmos, ONKYO and 30W subwoofer to allow the users to enjoy a cinematic sound experience at the comfort of their home. All of this together gives the users an elevated audio experience. Gesture Control &Magic Camera - The TCL C825 comes with a built-in magic camera that allows you to make video calls via the Google Duo app without the need for an additional camera device. The best thing about the Magic Camera is that it can be controlled through your gestures. Clicking selfies is now easier than ever before. Apart from clicking pictures the Gesture Control feature also enables you to control vital functions like fast-forwarding, rewind, play, pause and mute easily while you are watching TV. The Ultimate Game Master - The Game Master feature of the TCL C825 is a treat for gaming fans. With the game master, the user enjoys an enhanced gaming experience. The game master allows the TV to adjust the image and sound quality according to the game. The game master automatically reduces the responsive time rate and input delay. Home Control Center - The TCL C825 comes with a unique and interesting combination of TCL AI-IN and TCL smart home control system that enables the user to connect all their smart home devices and take over the control hands-free. You can now easily control your security system, lighting system, smart door and window, wireless network device, energy management device, and entertainment device without any hassle. Your TV will now help you convert your home to a smart home.

TCL is always striving to provide complete customer satisfaction by offering multiple premium features at a starting price point of INR 114,990. The brand ensures that the users not only enjoy extraordinary audio and visuals but also enjoy a comfortable and smart UI. It ensures that with the TCL C825 TV in their homes the user can manage all their smart devices through just one device that is their TV.

TCL is the pioneer brand to launch the Mini LED in the market and with this, it has also left its Indian competitors far behind. With operations spread across 160 countries and manufacturing units set in 22 countries around the world, TCL happens to be a leading consumer electronic brand globally. Not only in India but TCL was also the first one to launch the Mini LED technology in the US.