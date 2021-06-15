The Frame Lifestyle TV 2021 From Samsung With Customisable Bezels Brings Art to Your Home

Samsung is India's No. 1 TV brand, thanks to a wide range of innovative TVs in the market. The company surprised everyone with its stylish The Frame TV last year, and in 2021 it's taking things to a whole new level. The Frame TV 2021 is here, and it'll blow your mind when you find out everything it's capable of doing, apart from keeping you entertained.

Customisable bezels

Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 is smarter, classier, and even more innovative. The TV is 46 percent thinner than the last version and features customisable bezels. For the first time ever, you'll have the freedom to pick a bezel colour to complement your living room or bedroom in a totally unique way. You can pick from two colour options, White and Teak. Being able to customise bezels makes The Frame TV 2021 perfect for modern homes, no matter how they're designed.





Make your own TV

The Frame TV 2021 allows you to 'Make your own TV' with its several customisation options. The magnetic bezels make it easier to customise the TV's appearance, adding to the wow factor in your living room or bedroom. Not just that, you can also pick from over 1,400 pieces of art to turn the TV into a digital work of art that looks absolutely stunning on your wall. You can also upload your own photos and add that extra special touch to your room.

Stunning picture quality

Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 comes with a QLED display that ensures you get life-like picture quality no matter what you watch. A powerful Quantum 4K Processor that runs on Samsung's Quantum Dot technology powers the TV and it delivers a high-quality video output every single time. 4K AI up scaling can convert regular HD content into 4K for an amazing viewing experience when native 4K content isn't available.





Innovative features

The Frame TV 2021 comes with intelligent motion and brightness sensors. When you are near the TV, these sensors can automatically trigger the TV's display into artwork. When you leave the room, these sensors can turn off the TV so that you don't end up wasting energy. The brightness sensor can automatically adjust the TV's brightness based on the ambient light in the room.

Another impressive feature in the new The Frame TV 2021 is its ability to let you watch two screens at the same time with the Multi View feature. You can connect your smartphone to the TV, customise audio and video settings, and take full control of your viewing experience.

Sound that doesn't disappoint Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 comes with SpaceFit Sound technology that can analyse a room's acoustics to apply the best available sound settings. This means you can keep your The Frame TV anywhere in the house, and it'll offer you the best audio experience.

Prices and offers

The new Frame TV 2021 will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes, with prices starting at Rs 61,990. HDFC debit and credit card users will be able to avail a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 along with no-cost EMI payment options. Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 comes with Samsung TV Plus, a new service that lets you access free live streaming content across a wide range of channels.

The Frame TV 2021 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's online store starting June 12. Samsung is also offering complementary bezel worth up to Rs. 9,900 for early customers until June 21, 2021. The Frame TV 2021 comes with packaging that can be upcycled as a bookshelf or a cat house so that you can help reduce waste.

