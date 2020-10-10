The Biggest Large Appliances Deals During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Most of us wait until the festive season sales to make a major purchase when it comes with large appliances. Flipkart is bringing back its Big Billion Days sale in October this year to help you grab your favourite home appliances at a great price. The sale will go live on October 16, while offering early access to Flipkart Plus members starting 12pm on October 15.

But why should you buy large appliances on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale? Well, for starters you're assured great discounts on a wide range of large appliances. In the new normal, you don't want to risk venturing out to a physical retail out this festive season. Flipkart is going to offer an amazing value for your money in the safest possible way in the new normal.

Some of the major large appliances will be discounted for the first time ever during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. No matter if you're looking to add a new big-screen TV to your living room or if you're planning on buying a new washing machine this festive season, Flipkart is offering a one-stop solution to all your festive season shopping in 2020.

realme's recently launched 55-inch SLED smart Android TV will be available at an attractive price of Rs. 39,999 during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart from October 16. You'll be able to avail an additional discount worth up to Rs. 11,000 by swapping your old TV with the purchase.

The Big Billion Days sale will include offers on Samsung's The Frame QLED TVs with discounts worth up to 40 percent. If you're eyeing a premium big-screen TV, Samsung's The Frame TV range can be perfect for your living room. These TVs come with exceptionally amazing features, and look great too.

Besides these, LG's 55-inch UHD Smart TVs will be available at a discounted price of RS. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,990) during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart starting October 16. If you're eyeing a great deal on a smart TV from a reputed brand, this has to be a great deal for you. The TV comes with a built-in voice assistant that makes it easy to navigate and access content quickly.

The all-new range of Nokia-branded Smart TVs will also be available at attractive prices starting from Rs. 12,999 during the Big Billion Days sale from October 16 on Flipkart. These Nokia Smart TVs come with powerful sound systems powered by Onkoyo with 6D surround sound support and the Pronto Focal AI Engine that makes TV viewing a magical experience.

That's not all, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will also include deals and bundled offers on OnePlus smart TVs that will be available at discounted prices for the first time since they were launched.

Besides, big-screen Smart TVs, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will also include great offers on other premium large appliances. From major refrigerators to robot vacuum cleaners, the sale will include just about everything for you. The new Motorola 8kg fully-automatic washing machine will be available at just Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 49,499) during the Big Billion Day sale. LG's 32-litre convection microwave oven will be down to Rs. 17,99 during the upcoming sale on Flipkart.

Apart from discounts, the Big Billion Days 2020 sale on Flipkart will also make it easier to buy large appliances without putting a burden on your bank account. You'll be eligible for 24-month cordless credit, extended warranty options, and support for complete appliance protection at a nominal cost. Flipkart will also offer its easy exchange option that's perfect if you're looking to upgrade from an older large appliance in your house.

SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount while shopping during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart next week while Paytm users will be eligible for an assured cashback on all payments made during the platform.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live from October 16 with early access to Flipkart Plus members from 12pm on October 15 itself. If you're looking to buy a large appliance this year, don't miss Flipkart's big festive season sale next week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.