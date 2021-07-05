Technology News
loading
  Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Looks Gorgeous, Offers Highly Useful Features

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Looks Gorgeous, Offers Highly Useful Features

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 5 July 2021 12:08 IST
By Sponsored Content | Updated: 5 July 2021 12:08 IST

Samsung's smart TVs have changed the way we enjoy content in our homes. From cutting edge technology that enhances your TV viewing experience to beautifully crafted TVs that suit your interiors, Samsung has done it all. India's No. 1 TV brand is now taking things to the next level with its The Frame TV 2021.

For the first time, Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 lets you customise its bezels with two different colour options. It's now possible to make sure the TV inside your living room or bedroom matches the existing interior design. The Frame TV 2021 looks like a real picture frame when you're not using it.

The Frame TV 2021 is packed with innovative features that'll not only improve your viewing experience but also make your life a lot easier. Today, we'll take a look at some of these features:

Customisable Bezel
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 lets you pick from two different colour bezels to match your surroundings. You can pick from White or Teak to suit your room's unique requirements. The customised bezel design ensures you can match the TV with just about any interior design, making your place look classy to your guests. The magnetic bezels are super easy to install.

Tap View
Tap View offers an enhanced visual listening experience on your Samsung The Frame TV 2021. When you're listening to music on your smartphone, you can simply tap on the TV and the music will automatically switch to TV speakers, along with amazing Music Wall visualisations on the display.

Multiple Voice Assistants 
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 works with both Bixby and Amazon Alexa. You can easily use voice commands to perform basic TV operations on The Frame TV 2021 such as switching channels, adjusting volume, controlling playback, and more. The next time your hands are full of popcorn while watching TV, simply control the TV with your voice.

Multi View
Multi View lets you enjoy two screens at the same time with your The Frame TV 2021. You can easily hook up your smartphone with the TV, customise video size and audio options, and take control of what you want to watch without missing anything. The feature works great when you're using your smartphone for workout lessons while watching your favourite TV show on the side.

Motion Sensor 
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 is packed with highly innovative features that make your viewing experience even better. The Frame TV 2021 comes with a motion sensor that can detect your presence and automatically turn the TV into artwork. Once you leave the room, it'll turn off the TV to help save energy.

Brightness Sensor
The Frame TV 2021 also comes with a brightness sensor that can detect the amount of light inside your room, and then automatically adjust the brightness levels for the TV along with colour tone. Be it day or night, The Frame TV 2021 will ensure you're able to enjoy the best, lifelike picture quality every single time.

With its innovative features that make TV viewing a lot more convenient, and the ability to customise the look and feel, Samsung's The Frame 2021 is truly a product of the future. If you're eyeing a big-screen TV for your home this year, The Frame 2021 packs enough features to impress you and your guests. The TV is now available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Samsung's online store.

