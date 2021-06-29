Technology News
  Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Lets You Customise Bezels, and Uses Tech to Customise Its Sound For You

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Lets You Customise Bezels, and Uses Tech to Customise Its Sound For You

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 29 June 2021 21:23 IST
Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Lets You Customise Bezels, and Uses Tech to Customise Its Sound For You

The TV in your living room or bedroom isn't just another entertainment device anymore. It's more personal and an indispensable part of your life, and others around you. Samsung, India's no. 1 TV brand, impressed everyone when it announced its first The Frame TV. It instantly changed everyone's perception of a modern smart TV.

Samsung is now taking the next step forward into the future with the 2021 edition of The Frame TV, which comes packed with an innovative set of features that most people have always wanted in a high-end TV. The Frame TV 2021 is stylish, classy, and deeply innovative in several ways. It comes with a dazzling design, an amazing display, great sound, and a range of impressive features.

'Make Your Own TV' with customisable bezels
Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is one of the most unique TVs you've ever come across. Say goodbye to those boring TV designs that don't go well with your room's design. The Frame TV 2021 gives you the freedom to pick a bezel colour to complement your living room or bedroom.

We customise almost every aspect of our rooms, so why not the TV too? The Frame TV 2021 adds that special touch to your room with its own style statement, and impressive customisable bezel options. You can pick from White and Teak to create your own style based on your needs.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 lets you 'make your own TV' using easy-to-install and replacable magnetic bezels that go well with just about any home interior setup. Your TV should add to the wow factor of your living room or bedroom, and The Frame TV 2021 delivers on that front quite impressively.

Sound
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 offers an immersive TV viewing experience unlike any other. Apart from having a stunning QLED display, The Frame TV 2021 also features a futuristic sound setup that makes watching your favourite TV shows and movies even more enjoyable. Be it the TV's inbuilt speakers or a soundbar, the TV has you covered.

Q-Symphony
Prefer using a soundbar with your TV? The Frame TV 2021's Q-Symphony feature lets you use your TV speakers and a Samsung Q series soundbar to work well together, offering a much more enhanced surround sound experience. You no longer need to turn off the TV's speakers when you're using the soundbar.

Adaptive Sound
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 is powered by the company's Quantum Processor that uses artificial intelligence to optimise the sound output in real-time. This means you're able to enjoy lifelike picture and sound together. Be it a movie, a TV show, or a sporting event, the sound on The Frame TV 2021 will be highly optimised to offer an amazing audio experience. You can pick from four different sound modes: Dialogue, Music, Spot, and Action.

SpaceFit Sound
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 uses an in-built microphone to analyse your room's acoustics and automatically adjusts the sound settings to deliver the best possible sound experience. The feature also takes into account the TV's installation (if it's on a stand or mounted on a wall) to help project the sound properly to you. SpaceFit Sound makes a lot of difference to your TV viewing experience, helping you enjoy your favourite content without messing around manually with sound settings.

Price and where to buy
The Frame TV 2021 is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store in India. The TV offers an exceptional TV viewing experience right from being able to customise its appearance to delivering the best possible viewing experience. Prices for The Frame TV 2021 start at Rs. 61,990 in India. Consumers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 on no-cost EMI payment options with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Lets You Customise Bezels, and Uses Tech to Customise Its Sound For You
