Love to Watch Movies? Get a Cinema-Like Experience at Home With These Gadgets

Everyone loves to watch movies on a big screen, with an impressive audio system and surround sound. With the pandemic, it has become increasingly harder to be able to safely enjoy a good film at a theatre. However, you can set up a decent home theatre system with the right set of tools, and enjoy endless hours of entertainment inside the comfort of your home. Today, we'll tell you about the perfect equipment you can buy to build a home theatre system.

LG C1 55-inch 4K OLED TV

LG C1 is a slim 55-inch OLED TV that offers a premium set of features. The TV features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to offer a cinematic experience inside your home. HDR support further improves picture quality, letting you enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies in the best possible video quality. If you want to play games, the LG C1 features a dedicated gaming UI that offers optimal settings for different game modes.

Price: ₹1,39,990

JBL Bar 9.1 by Harman

JBL Bar 9.1 takes your viewing and gaming experience to the next level with an enhanced audio experience. It comes with two detachable surround speakers, so you can enjoy a proper 3D surround sound effect. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS surround support, which provides an immersive listening experience. This soundbar also supports Wi-Fi and Chromecast which makes it easier for you to wirelessly stream your favourite songs and more.

Price: ₹89,999

BenQ TK800 Projector

BenQ TK800 is an ideal choice for a projector if you want to enjoy a cinema-like experience at home. This projector offers 4K UHD resolution with excellent colour accuracy and contrast, and it is bright enough to throw a big picture that can stand up to ambient light. It supports HDR and has a low input lag which makes it ideal for watching movies and doing immersive gaming. The BenQ even supports 3D, so you can watch all your favourite 3D movies in the comfort of your home.

Price: ₹1,59,990

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen)

Launched in mid-2021, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is the company's most impressive and powerful Fire TV product yet. It has Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, making it a suitable source device for high-end home entertainment setups. It runs on Fire TV OS, which gives access to various popular apps and streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, and others. It has an always-on microphone for the Alexa voice assistant which is an effective way to search for movies, TV shows and music.

Price: ₹12,999

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Apple TV 4K (2021) is a streaming device powered by the A12 Bionic chip. It can play 4K video in HDR and Dolby Vision and supports high-frame-rate HDR which makes the picture quality look crisp and fluid. It comes with a re-designed Siri remote that makes it fast and efficient to use. The Apple TV 4K (2021) also provides access to Apple's services, from gaming platform Arcade to Apple Music and even Apple Fitness+. If you already own other Apple products, then choosing the Apple TV 4K over other streaming devices will be very beneficial, as it'll give you quick access to any apps and services you've already downloaded.

Price: ₹20,408

Great Northern Popcorn Machine

Well, who can forget the smell of popcorn at the theatres? If you are looking to get a cinema-like experience and not buy a popcorn machine at the same time, then it might not just be worth it. A good film with freshly-popped popcorn on the side is like a cherry on the cake. Try the Great Northern Popcorn Machine. It is a stainless steel kettle that has a 10W warming bulb at the top to prepare and keep your delicious snack tasty and fresh.

Price: ₹15,167

