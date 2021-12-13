Elevate Your TV Viewing Experience With These Bestselling TVs

Watching TV at home has changed drastically over the last decade. Thanks to advanced audio and visual technologies, the TV viewing experience has become more entertaining and immersive over the years. If you're looking for a cinema-grade experience at home, it's the perfect time to switch to a big-screen TV with all the bells and whistles.

We've handpicked some of the most popular big-screen TVs available in India right now. We'll walk you through some of their major features that'll explain why they're a good buy at the price, along with ways you can buy them without spending a large amount of money in one go.

Best TVs to elevate your viewing experience across all prices

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition

If you're on a tight budget, you can pick up Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. The TV brings a set of decent features at an affordable price point. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes with a slim design, and promises a great visual and audio experience at an entry level. As for the prices, the 43-inch variant costs Rs. 23,499 while the 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55

If you have a budget of just under Rs. 50,000 and need something bigger, the Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55-inch smart TV is a great option for you. The TV comes with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that promises to bring an amazing TV viewing experience on a big screen. Xiaomi's Mi TV 5X 55-inch runs on Android TV 10 and the company's PatchWall UI.

Philips 55-inch 8200 Series Ultra-HD LED Android TV

In case you're in the market for something more premium, the Philips 55-inch 8200 Series Ultra-HD LED TV can be yours for less than Rs. 60,000. The TV runs on Android TV, and offers support for both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The TV promises an excellent visual experience, making it ideal for streaming content in high resolution. For low-resolution content, the TV can upscale content to offer a better experience.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

One of the most popular options under Rs. 1,00,000 in India is the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The big-screen TV comes with a 4K QLED display with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro features a slide-out soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos. You don't need to buy a separate soundbar for a better audio experience. The TV itself offers excellent picture quality no matter what you're watching.

LG 48X OLED TV

For those looking at something more premium, the LG 48X OLED TV is an ideal choice under Rs. 1,50,000. It's one of the most compact OLED TVs in the market, and comes at a price of around Rs. 1,35,000. The compact size lets you place the TV in a bedroom or a smaller living room while still getting the best picture quality. LG 48X OLED TV is loaded with features at its price, making it an ideal option in case you're looking to upgrade your TV viewing experience.

Samsung 55-inch NEO QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV

If you want the best possible TV viewing experience under Rs. 2,00,000, the Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV is a popular choice in its segment. The TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience, and is packed with all the latest features you would expect from a modern smart TV. The smart TV comes with a solar-powered remote and doesn't need conventional batteries.

