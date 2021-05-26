5 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Crystal 4K Series Now

Samsung has recently launched its Crystal 4K and 4K Pro UHD TV series, with unmatched picture quality and stunning design. Here are the top five reasons why you should buy one now!

1. Billion True colors display

The high-tech display delivers the best possible viewing experience no matter what you're watching. Its Crystal 4K Display with a billion true colours ensures optimised colour expression so you can see every detail, 4K UHD TV goes beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels and is the right upgrade for anyone looking for cutting edge technology at affordable prices

What's more? It delivers smarter contrast and brightness, optimising the signal that it's getting so that no matter what type of video you're watching, you're getting an enhanced viewing experience that really stands out. Its support for HDR 10+ meaning that no matter what you're watching, you'll get it at the highest quality possible.

But that's not all. The display also upscales all the content that you're watching to 4K, giving you crystal clear video whether you're watching TV via your DTH box, or streaming movies online. The Crystal Processor 4K doesn't just upscale the video, it also improves the HDR using sophisticated 16-bit colour mapping for the best possible results.

2. AirSlim Design

It's not just about a better display though — the new Crystal 4K series is a showpiece you'll be bringing home. These televisions follow a new design philosophy that Samsung calls AirSlim design. Samsung has introduced a new three-side bezel-less design that gives the television a smart and modern look.

3. Q-Symphony sound

The Samsung Crystal 4K series doesn't just deliver great visuals in a stunning design — it also sounds a lot better. The high-tech processor behind the video quality can also optimize the sound output by taking into account the viewing environment and the audio that you're listening to. This feature is called Adaptive Sound Technology, and what this means is that the television can smartly tweak the audio of whatever you're watching to deliver the best sound quality possible.

That's not all though, as the Samsung Crystal 4K series also has another interesting feature which allows the TV speakers and Soundbar speakers to work together in order to create better and more resonant surround sound, using Samsung's Q-Symphony technology with the Samsung Q series Soundbars.

4. Work from home features

Do you wish to connect your laptop to the television? We're all working from home these days and having a big screen to see everything clearly certainly makes life a little easier. With Remote Access you can even connect to your office PC to access files and work on documents or use various Office 365 tools on your Smart TV — all from the comfort of your couch.

Not just that the Crystal 4k series comes with Tap view which make mirroring movies or music from your mobile to TV is as simple as a tap. When you tap your TV with your mobile, the TV senses the tap and mirrors automatically. So it's quick and easy to switch to the TV and continue enjoying your favorite content.

5. Entertainment powerhouse

Samsung also has other cool features that make the Crystal 4K televisions a powerful multitasking powerhouse for your home. First off, is the Motion Xcelerator feature, which can take away the motion blurring and judder that's caused by displays that don't have as good a refresh rate. This leads to those “ghost” image overlays that take away the clarity of what you're watching. Motion Xcelerator works by reducing the residual images making watching sports and other high action video (such as playing video games on your PlayStation of Xbox) clearer and better.

Secondly, the crystal 4K Pro models come equipped with built in Alexa and Bixby support. Quickly access content, get answers and even control your TV with the help of in-built voice assistants.

And that's not all you get to enjoy free live streaming TV content with Samsung's virtual channels- Samsung TV plus. It allows you to choose from a variety of channels offering content for all interests in trends that is hot these days

Now that you know some of the best reasons to own a Samsung Crystal 4K TV, order one now to take advantage of some amazing offers and to avail of easy EMIs.

Depending on your preference and budget, you can choose from 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch in both Samsung Crystal 4K and 4K Pro. There's also an exclusive 58-inch option available in the 4K Pro. Prices start from Rs. 37,990. All the models can be purchased via Amazon or Flipkart, and Samsung.com. So shop online now