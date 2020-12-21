Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Reviews
  • Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions: Big Improvements on Xiaomi’s Most High End TV Yet

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions: Big Improvements on Xiaomi’s Most High-End TV Yet

Dolby Vision, software changes, and good picture quality.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 December 2020 10:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions: Big Improvements on Xiaomi’s Most High-End TV Yet

The Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at Rs. 54,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Mi QLED TV 4K is available in a single 55-inch screen size
  • Various HDR formats up to Dolby Vision are supported
  • Small software tweaks have improved the usage experience

Xiaomi has been in the television game in India for nearly three years now, and it's been quite a ride. The company's focus on affordability, with a range of competitively priced entry-level smart LED TVs has led to rapid growth, and according to Xiaomi itself, it has become the number one smart TV brand in the country in a short time. Now, Xiaomi's latest launch sees it give the premium TV segment a first crack.

Priced at Rs. 54,999 for the single 55-inch model, the Mi QLED TV 4K is Xiaomi's most expensive TV in India. As the name suggests, this is a quantum-dot LED TV, and various other features such as Dolby Vision, Android TV 10, and PatchWall 3.5 make this an impressive offering on paper. I've had a chance to use the TV for a few days at home, and here are my first impressions.

mi qled tv 4k first impressions android tv 10 Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K

The Mi QLED TV 4K is the first smart TV in India (that we know of) to run Android TV 10

 

The Mi QLED TV 4K looks and feels good

Xiaomi's first step into the premium segment expectedly comes with some radical design and build quality improvements, and the Mi QLED TV 4K looks and feels good. The TV has an impressive 96 percent screen-to-body ratio, with slim borders at the sides and top. Even the bottom bezel isn't too thick, and the whole thing is held together by a metal frame. Carbon-fibre-like texturing at the back adds to the premium look and feel of this TV.

Connectivity options are impressive, with three HDMI ports (all HDMI 2.1), two USB ports, Ethernet, Optical and 3.5mm audio outputs, as well as eARC and Bluetooth 5. There's also built-in Chromecast functionality. Although the peak refresh rate is 60Hz, this is supported at up to 4K resolution, and there's also an auto low-latency mode with 5ms input lag, which is said to help if you intend to use the Mi QLED TV 4K for both current and next-generation console gaming. There's also 2GB of RAM and an impressive 32GB of internal storage for apps and app data. The TV is powered by a MediaTek MTK9611 quad-core processor.

mi qled tv 4k first impressions remote Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K

Long-pressing the Mi button now triggers quick settings, which works within any content or source

 

Software improvements across Android TV and PatchWall

Although I've never been a big fan of PatchWall and have always preferred Android TV for its less cluttered interface, it has received some significant improvements with version 3.5, which is what comes on the Mi QLED TV 4K. I found the interface to be a bit less cluttered than before. There's easier access to apps and hardware sources, somewhat improved content curation and recommendations, and better content sorting. In fact, PatchWall now looks a lot like Amazon's Fire OS for the Fire TV series.

Android TV also sees some improvements, particularly the use of Android TV 10, making the Mi QLED TV 4K the first major launch in India with this new version. It's worth pointing out here that this doesn't include the Google TV interface, recently launched with the new Chromecast With Google TV. The stock Android 10 TV launcher doesn't look any different to the Android TV 9 Pie experience we're used to; the improvements are entirely under the hood here.

A couple of very useful additions on the Mi QLED TV 4K come as a result of Xiaomi taking feedback from both the community as well as reviews. One of these is the Quick Wake feature, which was first seen on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition and lets the TV resume from standby mode in less than 5 seconds. There is also the ability to quickly mute the TV by double-pressing the volume down button, and you can now quickly access various settings from within any content or source by long-pressing the Mi button on the remote. All of these come in very handy, and finally make up for the shortcomings of the rather minimalist remote.

Punchy colours and Dolby Vision

The use of a quantum dot layer on the panel promises better and more vibrant colours, and this did indeed seem to be the case on the Mi QLED TV 4K. This is the first Xiaomi television in India to come with Dolby Vision support, and other HDR formats including HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG are also supported.

With 30W of sound output through a six-speaker system with a larger box size than most competing TVs, the Mi QLED TV 4K promises better sound. Although I haven't tested it enough, the sound did come across as well-tuned, but not quite as loud and uniform across volume levels as I'd have liked.

Final thoughts

Xiaomi's first QLED TV is a step in the right direction and is priced reasonably well. Although I had hoped for a more competitive price point of under Rs. 50,000, even at Rs. 54,999, the Mi QLED TV 4K comes across as a worthwhile pick if you're looking for a premium 55-inch TV without spending too much. The software and UI experience are among the best you can find on a television today, and the picture quality should be reasonably good as well.

With a lot of attention paid to specifications, and particularly those meant to benefit next-gen gaming consoles, the Mi QLED TV 4K might be worth looking at if you plan to pick up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Even if you intend to stick to streaming movies, TV shows, and videos from major platforms, the Mi QLED TV 4K should be suitably equipped to handle all kinds of content across sources and resolutions.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi QLED TV 4K, Mi QLED TV 4K Features, Mi QLED TV 4K Price in India, Mi QLED TV 4K Specifications, 4K TV, QLED TV, Smart TV, Android TV 10, PatchWall, Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Launches Rs. 399 Prepaid and Postpaid Digital Exclusive Plans for New SIM Orders

Related Stories

product Xiaomi has launched the Mi QLED TV 4K in India, priced at Rs. 54,999. This is an impressive television with big improvements across the board, making Xiaomi’s entry into the premium TV segment one to watch.
Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions: Big Improvements on Xiaomi’s Most High-End TV Yet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. Amazon Smart Plug vs Realme Smart Plug: Which Is Better?
  5. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched
  10. Redmi 9 Power Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  2. iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing
  3. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
  4. Apple Supplier Wistron Sees No Major Financial Impact From Karnataka Plant Damage
  5. Facebook Removes Anti-Vaccine 'Fake News' in Israel: Ministry of Justice
  6. Apple Temporarily Shuts California Stores in Virus Surge, Some in UK After New Curbs
  7. Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.05; CDPR Update on Refunds; Microsoft Adds Warning in Store; More
  9. Apple Supplier Wistron Could Not Manage Scaled Up iPhone Plant, Broke Several Laws: Government Report
  10. AirPods Max Low Power and Ultralow Power Modes Explained on Apple Support Page
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com