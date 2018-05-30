1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones Review

1More has captured the attention of audiophiles worldwide in a relatively short space of time. The company has a small but eclectic lineup of earphones, straddling multiple price categories. The 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones received a stellar review from us at Gadgets 360, and now we have the more affordable 1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones in for testing.

Each earpiece of the 1More Dual Driver In-Ear has two drivers - a balanced-armature driver tasked with handling the upper mids and highs, and a dynamic driver that takes care of the bass and lower mids. This pair of earphones has an MRP of Rs. 4,499 but it's available at Rs. 3,999 on e-commerce websites such as Amazon India. Let's see if the 1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones are worth their asking price.

1More Dual Driver Headphones design and comfort

The 1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones have aluminium enclosures, an L-shaped 3.5mm jack to help reduce strain, and a braided nylon cable. A three-button remote with mic is in line with the right earpiece, and is tactile and responsive. It works with iOS as well as Android smartphones.

Most dual- or triple- driver earphones have rather large housings. The 1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones in comparison have reasonably sized housings that are angled at 45 degrees in order to make them fit more comfortably. The build quality is top-notch and there are no rough edges to be found. The braided cable is sufficiently long (1.25m) and is also of a high quality, but it tangles rather easily.

The 1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones come with four pairs of silicone ear tips - extra small, small, medium, and large. The earphones themselves rest on the outer part part of the ear and only the tips enter the ear canal. This, plus the lack of foam tips in the box, means that noise isolation is fairly ineffective. In our testing, we were able to hear ambient noise and people talking around us at up to the 50-60 percent volume level.

On a positive note, the compactness and shape of the earpiece housings result in a very good fit. We were able to listen to music for hours at a time without any major discomfort. The retail box also contains a hard case for storage, a pouch, and a shirt clip.

1More Dual Driver Headphones performance

The overall sound quality of the 1More Dual Driver In-Ear is fairly balanced with a slight emphasis on the lower end. The sound signature skews towards lows at the expense of mids, which are slightly suppressed in the sound mix.

The bass is tight and controlled, and never sounds bloated, but the lower-end can be extra punchy at times. The mids while not as forward as we would have liked, are smooth and natural. The treble is where the balanced armature driver announces its presence, and the high end is crisp and detailed without becoming sibilant.

The instrument separation is very accurate and you'll struggle to find this kind of clarity elsewhere at this price point. We were able to distinguish between every guitar being played as well as hear the guitar strums with utmost detail in John Mayer's Gravity (Live). That said, the soundstage is quite shallow.

Overall the 1More Dual Driver In-Ear is geared towards people who want a warm sound signature without sacrificing clarity, detail, or precision. These earphones are not as accurate as more expensive dual-driver earphones such as the Fiio FH1, but are well suited for genres like R&B and hip-hop thanks to the punchy bass. The onboard microphone is also of high quality - we experienced no issues while on calls during our test period.

Verdict

The 1More Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones are a great balance between comfort, sound quality, and value. They are extremely comfortable and have a sleek and understated design as well as great build quality. While the sound signature definitely emphasises the bass, the rest of the frequencies are not completely thrown under the bus, and the treble is still sparkly and crisp.

Ardent audiophiles will be disappointed by the slightly repressed mids and the shallow soundstage, but others will be hard pressed to find a more well-rounded pair of earphones than this for less than Rs. 4,000.

Price: Rs. 3,999 (MOP)

Pros

Sleek design

Good build quality

Very comfortable

Punchy bass and sparkly highs

Cons

Repressed mids

Cable tangles easily

Ratings (out of 5):

Design: 4

Performance: 4

Value for money: 4.5

Overall: 4

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.