Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • YouTube ‘App’ With Home Screen, Phone Remote Widely Rolling Out for Chromecast: Report

YouTube ‘App’ With Home Screen, Phone Remote Widely Rolling Out for Chromecast: Report

The new YouTube player features resolution, caption, and playlist controls.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 December 2021 15:47 IST
YouTube ‘App’ With Home Screen, Phone Remote Widely Rolling Out for Chromecast: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The new YouTube version on Chromecast features a navigation rail on the left

Highlights
  • Chromecast users get new navigation options in the YouTube phone app
  • Older versions of Chromecast are yet to receive the updated YouTube app
  • Non-Premium users are reportedly encountering more ads

Google seems to be widely rolling out a new YouTube app-like experience for Chromecast. The update is mostly available for Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast (3rd generation) that was released in 2018. 9to5Google that first reported on the update says that the experience has not been made available to older Chromecast models for the first time. Reportedly, Google started rolling out these features for the Chromecast YouTube app earlier this year to a smaller userbase. The newer interface appears to be more user-friendly than the previous versions, but non-Premium users have reported that they are encountering more ads with this update.

Previously, Chromecast offered a very basic viewing experience to its users when they would cast a video on their TVs. It featured a basic video player and a "Ready to Watch" splash screen. Users are now reporting via 9to5Google the appearance of a more comprehensive video player with the option to change resolution, closed caption settings, and add videos to a playlist/queue. The user interface has also undergone an overhaul with the splash screen now being replaced by the YouTube home screen. The YouTube app on Chromecast now features a navigation rail on the left side with Search, Home, News, Music, Gaming, Movies & Shows, Subscriptions, and Library options. The main section of the layout now consists of video rows similar to what has been featured on the native YouTube app on Android TV or other smart televisions.

Earlier this year, in July, Google had released the new features to more users. The rollout came with a new remote control layout for Chromecast. It featured a D-pad with a back button.

Additionally, the remote also had a voice search button below the D-pad. This remote can now be opened by tapping the Cast icon on the YouTube app. The remote's icon then appears below the regular volume slider. Reportedly, some physical TV remotes are also compatible with the new YouTube interface on Chromecast.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Google
Vivo S12 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
OnePlus RT India Price Tipped, 8GB RAM Variant Said to Retail at Rs. 39,999

Related Stories

YouTube ‘App’ With Home Screen, Phone Remote Widely Rolling Out for Chromecast: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  5. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  6. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  7. OnePlus 10 Series Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  9. Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India: All Details
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus RT India Price Tipped, 8GB RAM Variant Said to Retail at Rs. 39,999
  2. YouTube ‘App’ With Home Screen, Phone Remote Widely Rolling Out for Chromecast: Report
  3. Vivo S12 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
  4. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids With 24 Km Range, Crybertruck-Inspired Design Launched
  5. Reddit Gets New Real-Time Features Including Live Voting and Comments Count, Typing Indicators, More
  6. Hawkeye Episode 3: Is Maya’s Uncle Wilson Fisk From Daredevil?
  7. iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament
  8. YouTube Premium Users Get Listening Controls on Android, iOS: Report
  9. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com