Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlighting, MediaTek MT9638 Processor Launched

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,300) in China.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 December 2021 12:39 IST
Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlighting, MediaTek MT9638 Processor Launched

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 will go on sale on December 11 in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 is up for pre-order currently
  • Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 runs on MIUI TV3.0 with PatchWall
  • Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 is listed in a single Grey colour option

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 has been launched in the Chinese market. This joins the ES43, ES55 and ES65 2022 models which were unveiled earlier. The TV series comes with 600 nits of peak brightness, MEMC motion technology, Dolby Vision support, and 96 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new television comes in a 50-inch display size and has grey bezels on the side. Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 also features multi-zone backlighting that divides the TV backlight into multiple independent areas, making the bright parts brighter and the dark parts deeper.

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 price, availability

The new Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 is priced in China at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,300). It comes in a single 50-inch display size and is listed with a Grey colour option. Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 is up for pre-order and will go on sale from December 11.

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 specifications

On the specifications front, Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 features a 50-inch (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate HDR10 support, and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It offers up to 600 nits of brightness, supports Dolby Vision, MEMC, ALLM, and offers 1.07 billion colours. Under the hood, it is powered by the 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT9638 processor with ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, and even a dedicated MediaTek APU as well. It is listed to pack 2GB RAM And 32GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 runs on MIUI TV3.0 with PatchWall and has far-field mics for voice control options. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, dual Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/ 5GHz, and Infrared. Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 sports three HDMI ports, one AV port, one ATV/ DTMB port, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet plugin. The TV has two 12.5W speakers onboard and weighs about 10.35kg with the stand. Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 also comes with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi TV ES50 2022

Xiaomi TV ES50 2022

Display 50.00-inch
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Xiaomi TV ES50 2022, Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 Price, Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Xiaomi TV ES50 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlighting, MediaTek MT9638 Processor Launched
