Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 with a 70-inch display has been launched in China. The 4K TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and is equipped with two stereo speakers. Xiaomi says that the TV features a premium one-piece 2mm metal frame that offers a 97.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The TV runs “newly-upgraded” MIUI for TV that brings accurate mass content search and smarter voice control, the Chinese company says. There is also a minimalist mode that is said to be suitable for elders. The Xiaomi TV comes with a Bluetooth voice remote control.

Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 price, availability

The Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 price has been set at CNY 3,299 (roughly 38,800). It is now available for preorders on Xiaomi online store mi.com in China. The TV will go on sale from December 31, and will be available in a Black colour variant.

Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 features a 70-inch (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 176-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 300 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the TV is powered by a quad-core processor with a Mali GPU. It is listed to pack 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TV runs on an upgraded MIUI for TV that is claimed to offer smarter voice control and a minimalist mode that is said to be easily understandable by elders.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), and Infrared. It comes with two HDMI ports, one AV port, one ATV/ DTMB port, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port. The TV has two 10W speakers with DTS-HD support, and it weighs about 19.5kg with the stand. The Xiaomi TV comes with a Bluetooth voice remote control.

