Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E, Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, AX3000 Router Tipped to Be Launched Alongside Xiaomi 11T Series

Mi Smart Band 6 has Bluetooth v5 (BLE) connectivity and supports both Android and iOS devices.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 September 2021 12:11 IST
Mi Band 6 standard edition has already been launched in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi may launch Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E
  • Xiaomi will unveil Xiaomi 11T series at the global event
  • Mi Smart Band 6 tracks a total of 30 workout types

Xiaomi is all set to hold its launch event today, September 15, at 5:30pm IST, where the Chinese smartphone maker will unveil the Xiaomi 11T series. While the launch of Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones are already confirmed, a new leak has suggested a list of new products including Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E, Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, Xiaomi Smart Projector 2, and AX3000 mesh system router that will also make an appearance at the global launch event. Some of these Xiaomi products are already available in China, but Mi Smart Band 6 —the non-NFC variant — has already been launched in India last month.

The latest leak comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Agarwal suggests that Xiaomi will be launching Smart TV Q1E 55-inch, Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, and AX3000 mesh system router at the Xiaomi 11T series launch event today. A new projector called Mi Smart Projector 2 is also said to make an appearance at the global launch event.

The Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E 55-inch model is speculated to launch globally. The smart TV is expected to come in a 55-inch size and it may carry an OLED panel.

The Mi Smart Band 6 standard version was launched in India in August. Xiaomi is said to launch the NFC version during the global event. Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152x486 pixels) full screen AMOLED touch display that has 450 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi of pixel density. It has Bluetooth v5 (BLE) connectivity and supports both Android and iOS devices. The band supports more than 80 watch faces that allow users to create custom watch faces. It sports a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking sensor and heart rate sensor. It tracks a total of 30 workout types. Mi Smart Band 6 includes stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function, and female health tracking. It can also be used to offer notification alerts for calls and messages. Mi Smart Band 6 is 5ATM water resistant. The Mi Smart Band 6 can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and supports Personal Activity Index (PAI) as well.

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 is expected to be the cheaper version of the Smart Projector 2 Pro that is available in the global market now. The Xiaomi AX3000 mesh system router is also currently available in China.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
