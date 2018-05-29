A long time after unveiling the original Mi Laser Projector, Xiaomi has now launched its cheaper variant that is called the Mijia Projector. The new projector, which is available with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 42,200), is touted to produce 800 ANSI lumens of brightness. Comparatively, the Mi Laser Projector debuted in China at a price of CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,05,600) and had 5000 ANSI lumens of brightness. The new projector will be available for purchase in the Chinese market starting June 1 via Xiaomi Mall, Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Suning, and other online channels.

The Mijia Projector features 2.07 million reflective lenses and uses a new light-path design that is touted to enhance projection brightness by 5 percent over original structure featured on the Mi Laser Projector. The built-in lenses are rated to adjust the focus automatically in three seconds. The projector also has a P1W/A lamp beads from Osram that enables 800 ANSI lumens of brightness. Additionally, the company has provided support for HDR10 video decoding and a contrast ratio of 500:1. The projector has 2-inch 10W stereo speakers that are powered by a dual-passive audio system and supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies. Adding to that, there is a 0.47-inch DMD imaging chip, and the projector comes with ±45-degree keystone correction.

The Xiaomi Mijia Projector has been designed as a short-throw projector that can shoot as large as an 80-inch screen from a distance of two metres. In contrast, the Mi Laser Projector that was launched in June 2017 was capable of projecting content to a maximum of 150 inches with 3000:1 native contrast. The new projector also supports 1.1:1 projection ratio and uses Texas Instruments TRP square pixel architecture scheme to deliver clear results on screen.

Under the hood, the Mijia Projector has a quad-core T968 Cortex-A53 CPU at a clock speed of 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 16GB of eMMC high-speed flash storage. There is Android 6.0 with MIUI TV on top. This brings PatchWall UI as well as other MIUI TV features in addition to voice control functionality. The projector also has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, a USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it measures 215x116x218mm and weighs 3400 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.