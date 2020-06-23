Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon

There appear to be two versions of the Mi TV Stick - full-HD and 4K.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 23 June 2020 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon

The Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV

Highlights
  • The Mi TV Stick has been rumoured to launch soon
  • New listings suggest the device could be available in two versions
  • Full-HD and 4K versions of the Mi TV Stick could be launched soon

Xiaomi's Mi TV Stick has not been officially announced yet, but the product has now been listed on e-commerce platforms AliExpress and Gearbest. The listings are elaborate and contain detailed images, including a series of unboxing pictures showing the exact design and box contents of the sales package. The listings suggest that the Mi TV Stick could be available in two variants - full-HD and 4K - and will expectedly run on Android TV, with access to popular apps and games on the platform.

Mi TV Stick price and availability

The Mi TV Stick has been rumoured for some time now, after a report last month revealed initial details of the device. The full-HD version of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has been listed on AliExpress for around $65 (approximately Rs. 4,900), while the 4K version is on Gearbest for $133 (approximately Rs. 10,100). The listings were spotted by GoogleChromecast.com.

The AliExpress listing is much more detailed, and shows images of the device unboxed, suggesting that this is in fact a legitimate listing for a product that is likely to be officially announced very soon. Interestingly, it's possible to buy the Mi TV Stick from either website already, although it will be shipped only from June 30 onwards, as per the Gearbest listing.

mi tv stick aliexpress unboxing Mi TV Stick

Photo Credit: AliExpress

 

Like the Mi Box 4K that was launched in India recently for Rs. 3,499, the Mi TV Stick runs only on Android TV with no PatchWall launcher on top. Xiaomi could launch just the full-HD version of the Mi TV Stick in India at a much lower price than the listings on AliExpress, considering the competitive pricing of the Mi Box 4K. However, there is no word on an India launch for this product yet.

Mi TV Stick specifications, features

The listings and images suggest most of the specifications of the Mi TV Stick. Apart from running on Android TV 9 Pie and being available in full-HD and 4K variants, the device has a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data, and comes with a Bluetooth voice remote that will allow access to Google Assistant. The remote has hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The listing on Gearbest for the 4K variant states that there will be 2GB of RAM and support for HDR.

The form factor of the Mi TV Stick means that it can be plugged directly into the HDMI port of the TV, and stay hidden behind the TV when in use. The device will require its own power source; an adapter is included in the box along with a USB cable, and it will presumably be possible to connect the Mi TV Stick directly to the USB port on most TVs for power. Access to various apps and games on the Android TV platform, including popular streaming services, will be available on the Mi TV Stick.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV Stick, Android TV, Streaming devices, Mi Box 4K
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Pluto May Have Started Out Its Life as a Hothead
The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  3. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  4. Apple Will Let iPhone, iPad Users Set Default Apps for Browser, Email
  5. iOS 14 Launched, Mac's Move to Apple's Silicon Announced: Highlights
  6. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. iOS 14 Debuts With App Library View, Redesigned Widgets
  10. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale on AliExpress, Launch Expected Soon
  3. Pluto May Have Started Out Its Life as a Hothead
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Eyes Further India Investment
  5. iPhone, iPad Users Will Finally Be Able to Set Default Apps for Browser, Email With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14
  6. iOS 14 Has New Features for iPhone Users in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Jio Fiber Outage Hits Subscribers in North India, Internet Down for Over 24 Hours
  8. Trump Suspends H-1B Visas Used Widely in the Tech Industry Despite Opposition
  9. Batman Returns: Michael Keaton Reportedly in Talks to Don the Cowl Again, Starting With The Flash
  10. Mixer: Microsoft to Shut Down Game Streaming Service, Teams Up With Facebook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com