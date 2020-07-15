Technology News
  • Mi TV Stick With Full HD Video Streaming Support, Android TV Launched by Xiaomi

Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Streaming Support, Android TV Launched by Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick price starts at roughly Rs. 3,400 for the single 1080p variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 July 2020 19:07 IST
Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Streaming Support, Android TV Launched by Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick comes in black colour

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi TV ships with the Bluetooth remote control
  • It supports 1080p video streaming
  • Xiaomi Mi TV availability details are yet to be disclosed

Xiaomi on Wednesday finally unveiled the much anticipated Mi TV Stick at this year's Global Ecosystem Product Launch event. Similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the newly launched Mi TV stick is a portable streaming device that connects to a television via an HDMI port. Users with the Mi TV Stick can stream movies and shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar+, and more. Its also comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. Additionally, Mi TV ships with a Bluetooth remote control.

Mi TV Stick price

The Mi TV Stick global price starts at EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400) for the single 1080p variant. The Chinese tech giant is yet to disclose its availability details.

Xiaomi has also not yet clarified the Mi TV Stick's India launch details. More information from the company is expected in the coming days.

mi tv stick launch Xiaomi

Mi TV Stick launched

Mi TV Stick specifications, features

The newly launched Mi TV Stick in terms of its design looks similar to Amazon Fire TV Stick. It comes in black colour, and the Mi TV Stick remote control further adopts the same colour option.

The portable streaming device by Xiaomi is powered by a quad-core CPU, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. It runs the Android TV operating system with no Mi TV Patchwall on top. The Mi TV Stick further supports Dolby Audio and DTS sound format.

It also supports full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution videos at 60fps. The portable streaming stick comes with pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime app that can be directly accessed via dedicated buttons on the with Mi TV Stick remote.

There's also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote control for enabling voice commands. As mentioned, the new Mi TV stick features built-in Chromecast. With this, users can directly screen photos, videos, and more from their Android smartphone to the TV screen.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch 2020, Xiaomi, Mi TV Stick, Android TV, Mi TV Stick Price, Mi TV Stick Specifications
Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Streaming Support, Android TV Launched by Xiaomi
