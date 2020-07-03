Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution

A similarly named device also showed up on Geekbench

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 3 July 2020 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution

Photo Credit: AliExpress

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is an Android TV device that plugs straight into your TV

Highlights
  • The Mi TV Stick was spotted on a Geekbench listing
  • It was also seen on the Google Play Console listing
  • It can natively support up to 1080p resolution only

Mi TV Stick was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing and on the Google Play Console, hinting at an imminent launch of Xiaomi's streaming device. We've been hearing constant rumours about it over the past month and recently a retail unit was also spotted on AliExpress. Xiaomi has not yet made it official, but with the recent Google Play Console and Geekbench listing, one thing is sure — one of the Mi TV Stick models will support up to a 1080p or full-HD resolution only. We've not heard much about the 4K model, but logic dictates that there should be another one in the works. This would allow Xiaomi to target different price points and probably give Amazon's Fire TV Stick series good competition.

News about the Google certification and Geekbench listing came via a tweet from AndroidTV Guide (@androidtv_rumor), as reported by 9o5Google. The Mi TV Stick full-HD version is reportedly codenamed ‘aquaman,' along with a model number ‘AESP0.' From the Geekbench score, it was earlier believed to have an Amlogic S805Y SoC, which has a maximum supported resolution of 1080p.

This was later confirmed by a tweet from AndroidTV Guide, with an image of a Google Play Console listing, clearly showing the SoC in use. Another rumoured model in question is the MiTV-ANSP0, which could be using an Amlogic S905X3 SoC, which does support 4K resolution.

The fact that this model has been certified by Google indicates an official release very soon. Recently, listings for the Mi TV Stick were live on online shopping platform, AliExpress, so we likely won't have to wait too long before Xiaomi officially announces it.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV Stick, Android TV, Amazon, Fire TV Stick
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
Elon Musk Mocks Regulators, Short-Sellers as Tesla Soars

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  2. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  3. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  4. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  5. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  6. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  7. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  8. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  9. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
  2. World Cricket Championship 3 New Update Brings Career Mode, Dynamic Difficulty, More
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims
  4. Morena Baccarin ‘Hopes’ to Be in Deadpool 3, Talks Post-Coronavirus Life and The Twilight Zone
  5. Bharti Global, UK Government Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution
  7. Elon Musk Mocks Regulators, Short-Sellers as Tesla Soars
  8. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  9. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
  10. WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com