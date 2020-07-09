Technology News
  • Mi TV Stick Briefly Listed on Xiaomi’s Official Portugal Store, Pricing and Specifications Leaked

Mi TV Stick Briefly Listed on Xiaomi’s Official Portugal Store, Pricing and Specifications Leaked

The Xiaomi Portugal website listed the full-HD variant of the Mi TV Stick.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 July 2020 17:50 IST
Photo Credit: Mi Store Portugal

Mi TV Stick remote will come with dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime buttons

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is yet to officially announce Mi TV Stick
  • The webpage where Mi TV Stick was listed has been taken down
  • The Mi TV Stick reportedly has a 4K variant

Mi TV Stick is yet to be officially announced by Xiaomi; however, the device has surfaced on multiple e-commerce platforms. Now, ahead of its official launch, Mi TV Stick was listed on the official Xiaomi Portugal online store before being taken down. The listing that can still be viewed in cached form highlights Mi TV Stick's full-HD variant. The listing further shows its pricing, though it is not available for sale.

Mi TV Stick price

According to the listing that was spotted by the Portuguese news outlet, 4gnews, the 1080p variant of the Mi TV Stick will be priced at EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400). Before the listing got taken down, it highlighted that users could select "notify me" option to know about its availability, therefore, indicating its impending launch.

Mi TV Stick specifications

According to the Xiaomi Portugal listing, the Mi TV Stick will be powered by quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and run on Android TV 9.0. Its connectivity options are said to be single HDMI port and a Micro USB port for power. The Mi TV Stick was also listed with Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. It will also support Dolby Audio and DTS sound format, the website indicated.

The Mi TV Stick will further support full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution videos at 60fps. It will come with pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime app that can be directly accessed via dedicated buttons on the with Mi TV Stick remote.

Earlier in June, the 4K variant of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick was spotted on Gearbest for $133 (roughly Rs. 10,100). The features on this model are said to be the same as the regular version, but the 4K variant as the name suggests can support 4K resolution videos.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV Stick, Android TV
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Not Obliged to Inform on Film Pirates, Europe's Top Court Says

