Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Spotted on European Certification Site: Report

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Stick was recently spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, hinting at a possible launch in the near future. The Mi TV Stick is the rumoured upcoming Android streaming dongle, similar to Amazon's Fire TV Stick. Having leaked last month via Xiaomi Germany and now this, hints that Xiaomi's new streaming stick could launch in Europe very soon. Xiaomi recently introduced the Mi Box 4K in India that means it would most likely bring the Mi TV Stick here too.

The listing was published on June 16, as reported by GoogleChromecast.com. The product is listed as “TV set-top box Mi TV Stick of the Mi brand,” with a model number MDZ-24-AA. The listing doesn't have any other details about the product. However, considering it's going to go up against Amazon's Fire TV Stick, we can guess what some of its features could be. Another question that still remains, is whether or not it will support 4K. Since there's no 4K in the name, it's possible there could be two versions of the Mi TV Stick, just like Amazon's solution.

According to an earlier leaked image via WinFuture, the Mi TV Stick appears to be smaller than Xiaomi's smart TV remotes and will probably not have a USB or optical audio port, since it will plug straight into your TV. It will also most likely run on Android TV 9 Pie, just like the Mi Box 4K.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.