Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users

Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users

With the new update, You’ll now be able to watch TV serials such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Aladdin, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah directly from PatchWall.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 May 2020 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users

Xiaomi has expanded the content portfolio on its PatchWall by bringing SonyLIV on board

Highlights
  • Mi TV India team has announced the new development
  • SonyLIV app is already there for Android TV users
  • Xiaomi recently released PatchWall 3.0 update for Mi TV 4 55-inch model

Xiaomi has integrated SonyLIV into its proprietary custom interface that it calls PatchWall. With the new integration, Mi TV users will now be able to stream SonyLIV content directly from the PatchWall launcher that is available on top of Android TV. It is important to note that a dedicated SonyLIV app is there for Android TV for some time, but the new change is to ease the experience by offering SonyLIV content directly in PatchWall. Xiaomi already offers content from streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Mi TV India team has announced the SonyLIV integration through its social media channels. You can experience the latest update on your PatchWall-supporting Mi TV.

New content on board
By bringing SonyLIV to its PatchWall, Xiaomi will now offer a series of content especially for Hindi-speaking audiences. These content include TV serials such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Aladdin, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. You just need to switch to the PatchWall launcher on your Mi TV to watch any of the popular content from the latest integration.

The new update comes just in a week after Xiaomi announced the release of PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV 4 55-inch users in India. That new software version brought over 16 content partners, such as ALT Balaji, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, JioCinema, and Hungama Play. It also included improvements and features such as horizontal scrolling and enhanced animation effects. Furthermore, the sports section on the latest PatchWall update brought a deep integration with Disney+ Hotstar.

Xiaomi has its PatchWall launcher on top of Android TV to provide a distinct experience to Mi TV customers over what they could get on any competing smart TV. The launcher is designed as a content-focussed offering, which is unlike the stock Android TV interface that is based on an app-focussed design.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SonyLIV, PatchWall, Xiaomi, Mi TV, Sony LIV
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant
Realme Band Gets New ‘Enhanced’ Version, Now on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  3. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  5. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi TV E43K Comes With 43-Inch Full-HD Screen and Bezel-Less Design
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  8. Mi 10 5G Review
  9. Plea in Supreme Court Seeks to Ban Zoom App Over Privacy Concerns
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Renders Leaked Online, Virtual Launch Event Tipped for August
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Renders Leaked Online, Virtual Launch Event Tipped for August
  3. Realme Band Gets New ‘Enhanced’ Version, Now on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart in India
  4. Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users
  5. Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant
  6. Zoom Meeting App: Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea for Ban Until Appropriate Legislation
  7. Amazon to Hire 50,000 Temp Workers in India as Lockdown Boosts Demand
  8. India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index
  9. Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie
  10. Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com